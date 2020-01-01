According to him, the directive is in compliance with the provisions of Article 286 of the Constitution and Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998, (Act 550).

Mr Domelevo said this a press statement his office issued on December 31, 2019.

The legislations provide that a person who holds a public office shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all properties or assets owned by or liabilities owed; directly or indirectly.

Such officers are to do so before taking office, at the end of every four years and at the end of the officer's term.

The Auditor-General, hence, stressed that auditors should “note that anyone who declared, has a receipt issued to him or her when the declaration is made.”

Below is a full statement from the Auditor General:

Press statement

Press statement