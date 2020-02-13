The Director, Air Traffic Services at Kotoka, Edward Baah, told Accra-based Citi FM said this has been happening since February 11, 2020.

He said a number of Lagos-bound flights have diverted to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). He added that they are awaiting clarity in the weather condition which is said to be poor particularly in the Benin airspace heading to Lagos.

He mentioned that more than five flights including two belonging to Emirates, one from Rwandair, British Airways and Qatar Airlines, have all had to stop over in Accra.

Mr Baah said this diversion has caused an unusual long passenger queues at Kotoka International Airports leading to health inspection and immigration services.

“The size of aircraft that are diverting are wide-bodied that can carry about 400 passengers, so obviously they will create a lot of pressure at the immigration and the arrival hall.”

He added that the various airlines have made arrangements to accommodate their passengers until visibility improves.

Mr Baah said they expect more flights to divert. However, he said there is a limit to how much flights Accra can accommodate, and that when the limit is reached, other diverted flights would have to seek refuge elsewhere.