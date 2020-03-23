All markets have been closed for this exercise to happen.

It was announced in the previous week that all markets will be closed down for disinfection exercise being undertaken by the government due to the confirmation of over 20 cases of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Chief Executive of AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, told Daily Graphic that they are complying with protocols of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah

“When you say you are fumigating it means that you are killing rodents like rats, cockroaches and so on. We are doing disinfection and the disinfection means that we are using chemicals to kill bacteria and viruses. That is what is being done all over the world and we are complying with WHO procedures and protocols.”

When asked why they closed the markets before the fumigation he said “We don’t know who is allergic to what. So we are just making sure that nobody enters the market and that is the standard procedure in all of the 36 markets. We will make sure that we disinfect from morning till the time that it is complete. It could be in a couple of hours, it could be the whole day depending on the size of the market.”

Meanwhile, the security services are in all the markets to ensure that traders comply with the directive.

The military, for instance, is at the Kaneshie Market complex to ensure that sanity prevails in this exercise.

Commercial drivers who also have their stations in the markets have resorted to loading their vehicles along the sides of the road. This is because the transport stations within the markets have also been closed.

Health facilities and other centres located in markets have been closed down.