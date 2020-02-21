In view of this, online passport application has been made available at all passport centres.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration who announced this in a press statement said that move is aimed at enabling it to migrate from the old manual passport application system to a new manual downloadable application.

This means that passport applicants will not have to buy forms from the ministry or commercial banks like before. Instead, they would have to download the form from the ministry’s website.

The Ministry is, hence, entreating Passport Applicants to use the online application platform; passport.mfa.gov.gh to submit their applications.

Background

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced at the end of 2019 that it will no longer accept the manual application of Ghanaian passport from applicants.

In a press release issued the ministry said applicants will be expected to use the ministry’s online portal to apply for their passport.

Payments of the appropriate passport application processing fee can also be done electronically.

Here’s how one can get access to the new manual downloadable application form

• Individuals seeking a Ghanaian passport will be required to log on to mfa.gov.gh.

• Click on passports and follow the prompt that appears.

• Then click on download to get the form

• The electronic payment can be done via MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone Cash, MasterCard or Visa Card.