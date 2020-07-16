The council of governors has hinted at the possibility of imposing lock down in individual counties to contain the spread of Covid-19 between the jurisdictions.

In a statement to the press, governors reported that they had increased bed capacity in the counties as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta noting that the case load has continued to soar.

"County governments are on high alert to stem inter-county spread of Covid-19. IF the situation gets dire, individual county governments will have no choice but in consultation with the President, seek to lock down the affected County to contain the spread and protect lives," CoG chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya stated.

Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya accompanied by Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Otichilo

Infection Prevention Committees

Governor Oparanya further updated members of the public on the formation of committees within the counties to monitor prevention measures in place.

"County governments have set up Infection Prevention Committees to ensure compliance of the health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

"MoH in collaboration with County Govts should work towards improving the testing capacity within the County clusters to ensure shorter turnaround time for results. The turnaround for results is increasingly delaying from the initial 24 hours to 7 days," the Chairperso decried.