Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

While celebrating Wakavinye and husband Njugush’s seventh wedding anniversary and 12 years of the couple being together, Mkurugenzi as he is famously known hailed Wakavinye as a real woman.

He appreciated Wakavinye for sticking by Njugush when things were tough to the present where the couple is a household name in entertainment and having build their brands to a level where they work with popular brands nationally and internationally.

"Dear Ngongoss! You’re one of a kind. It takes a real woman to see a future where there’s none. You have really done the Lord’s work with that human. Ukichoka wachilia mzigo. You’ve already done enough. Happy anniversary to YOU Ngongoss. Just YOU! @celestinendinda," Abel wrote on Instagram.

Njugush celebrated the day by reflecting on their growth as a couple, taking fans all the way back to beginning.

The content creator shared a picture taken years ago before their careers picked up with fans acknowledging that it has indeed been a long journey.

In a lengthy message crafted in his Kikuyu dialect, Njugush also professed his immense love for Wakavinye.

"Look at us now... You are awesome and even more today. 12 years strong. Happy anniversary my baby @celestinendinda . I love you so much. Happy 12th." Read Njugush’s message translated from Kikuyu.

The couple rose from humble beginnings to become household names in Kenya’s entertainment industry and has worked with several brands.

They met while still in college at the at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).