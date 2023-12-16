The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

Charles Ouma

Abel Mutua hailed Wakavinye as a real woman, a one of a kind capable of seeing a future where there is none

A collage image of Njugush and his Wafe Wakavinye with Abel Mutua
A collage image of Njugush and his Wafe Wakavinye with Abel Mutua

Award-winning content creator, Abel Mutua has heaped praises on Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye.

Recommended articles

While celebrating Wakavinye and husband Njugush’s seventh wedding anniversary and 12 years of the couple being together, Mkurugenzi as he is famously known hailed Wakavinye as a real woman.

He appreciated Wakavinye for sticking by Njugush when things were tough to the present where the couple is a household name in entertainment and having build their brands to a level where they work with popular brands nationally and internationally.

"Dear Ngongoss! You’re one of a kind. It takes a real woman to see a future where there’s none. You have really done the Lord’s work with that human. Ukichoka wachilia mzigo. You’ve already done enough. Happy anniversary to YOU Ngongoss. Just YOU! @celestinendinda," Abel wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njugush celebrated the day by reflecting on their growth as a couple, taking fans all the way back to beginning.

The content creator shared a picture taken years ago before their careers picked up with fans acknowledging that it has indeed been a long journey.

In a lengthy message crafted in his Kikuyu dialect, Njugush also professed his immense love for Wakavinye.

"Look at us now... You are awesome and even more today. 12 years strong. Happy anniversary my baby @celestinendinda . I love you so much. Happy 12th." Read Njugush’s message translated from Kikuyu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple rose from humble beginnings to become household names in Kenya’s entertainment industry and has worked with several brands.

They met while still in college at the at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

A few years later, they walked down the aisle at Evergreen Gardens in Muthaiga with fellow celebrity couple of Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawire as best couple.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

Pomp and glamour as President Ruto's younger brother weds in exquisite event

Pomp and glamour as President Ruto's younger brother weds in exquisite event

Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]

Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]

Speaker Wetangula celebrates son as he hits new academic milestone

Speaker Wetangula celebrates son as he hits new academic milestone

Official Kinuthia among Kenyans nominated for TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 [List]

Official Kinuthia among Kenyans nominated for TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 [List]

UK rapper Gabzy yet to get over Nairobi concert

UK rapper Gabzy yet to get over Nairobi concert

Alex Chamwada's ex-security guard graduates as a journalist following in his footsteps

Alex Chamwada's ex-security guard graduates as a journalist following in his footsteps

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South African Musician Bulelwa Mkutukana 'Zahara' passes away at 35

Husband, net worth & 6 other interesting things you didn't know about late Zahara

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series

'Becky' actor Brenda Ngeso reveals truth about relationship with Tito & battle with goitre

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture