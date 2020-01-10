The news of K24 Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi’s death broke on Friday afternoon, after she succumbed to cancer.

Ms Gadhvi, who always shared details of her recovery journey, passed on while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan hospital.

A few hours before her death, the news anchor shared the prayer of St Francis of Assisi which is also known as the ‘Prayer of Peace’

“Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace;

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

And where there is sadness, joy.

O Divine Master,

Grant that I may not so much seek

To be consoled as to console;

To be understood, as to understand;

To be loved, as to love;

For it is in giving that we receive,

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

And it is in dying that we are born to Eternal Life.

Amen.”

Anjlee Gadhvi's last prayer

In August last year, Anjlee in a tweet said that she found it hard to explain to her five year-old daughter why she was leaving the country for treatment.

According to her, she was going to be out of the country for at least two weeks as she underwent specialized medical care.

“I don’t know whether I should be sharing this clip or not. But since cancer is the discussion I think it’s important to share how I find it hard to explain to my 5 year old why I have to leave her for 2 weeks to seek specialised treatment out of the country. #cancer,” she wrote.