Kenyan socialite Bridget Achieng has been forced to come clean on allegations that she fought with her sister after getting drunk at a popular city club.

In a series of posts she shared on Instagram, the mother of one put up a picture of her sister saying that they are one happy family, and gossipers should continue with their cheap talk.

“That’s my sister before alcohol checked in pombe si supu…we are one happy family. As for the gossipers continue… talk is cheap,” she wrote.

Bridget Achieng comes clean on alleged fight with sister after getting drunk at popular city club

Bridget Achieng’s words come after reports went around saying that she had a fight with her elder sister after she got drunk at a club along Waiyaki Way.

The claims were accompanied by a video of Ms. Achieng and her sister outside the city club and there seemed to be a bit of a commotion.

In another post, the socialite said that they were waiting to board a cab home after having a few drinks, making it clear that they did not fight.

She added that if it is true they fought, then someone should send her the entire video, not the one that has been circulating, spreading the lies.

“So I’ve been receiving screenshots that me and my siz are trending… that we fought… I want to see the full video of us fighting. So people cannot drink board and Uber in peace and go home, inside life bottom line is we are good and there was no fight,” said Bridget Achieng.