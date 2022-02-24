Abel Mutua reveals he has never sent a CV looking for a job

Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast, Mutua revealed he has been in the job market for 15 years and has never had to make a formal application for the gigs he's gotten so far.

Mkurugenzi, as he is popularly known, was responding to a question on whether he supports the Kenyan education system.

“Our syllabus and education system in Kenya generally doesn’t make sense to me, I can tell you for a fact, for the 15 years I have been in the job sector I have never submitted a CV anywhere,” he stated.

Revealing that he knew he wasn't interested in the sciences from Standard Six, the actor advocated for learners to be taught and brought up in line with their passions and strengths - as the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) proposes.

In his observation, director Mutua painted art-based careers as growing in prominence as conventional careers increasingly fall out of favour in the job market.

The filmmaker, who started off his career as an actor on Citizen TV’s Tahidi High, is behind some of the big names in entertainment today among them actor-comedians Njugush and DJ Shiti - who both made their entry to fame on The Real Househelps of Kawangware (#TRHK).

We are cool with DJ Shiti

He also dismissed reports of there being issues between him and his protégé Dj Shiti, saying that they've only not kept in touch.

DJ Shiti Pulse Live Kenya

“Whenever I flip channels on TV or internet and see the people I have bred doing big things, it gives me great pride. We may not talk much but we are tight,” Mutua added.

He further said he always has his doors open to work with those he has worked with in the past.

“I have an open-door policy where whenever you feel you have something you want us to talk about always come around,” he stated.