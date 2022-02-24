RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abel Mutua reveals he has never sent a CV looking for a job

Authors:

Amos Robi

Mutua said he has been working for 15 years but has never sent a CV anywhere

Abel Mutua (Instagram)
Abel Mutua (Instagram)

Filmmaker Abel Mutua has revealed that he has never sent a job application anywhere.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast, Mutua revealed he has been in the job market for 15 years and has never had to make a formal application for the gigs he's gotten so far.

Mkurugenzi, as he is popularly known, was responding to a question on whether he supports the Kenyan education system.

“Our syllabus and education system in Kenya generally doesn’t make sense to me, I can tell you for a fact, for the 15 years I have been in the job sector I have never submitted a CV anywhere,” he stated.

Revealing that he knew he wasn't interested in the sciences from Standard Six, the actor advocated for learners to be taught and brought up in line with their passions and strengths - as the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) proposes.

In his observation, director Mutua painted art-based careers as growing in prominence as conventional careers increasingly fall out of favour in the job market.

The filmmaker, who started off his career as an actor on Citizen TV’s Tahidi High, is behind some of the big names in entertainment today among them actor-comedians Njugush and DJ Shiti - who both made their entry to fame on The Real Househelps of Kawangware (#TRHK).

He also dismissed reports of there being issues between him and his protégé Dj Shiti, saying that they've only not kept in touch.

DJ Shiti
DJ Shiti DJ Shiti Pulse Live Kenya

“Whenever I flip channels on TV or internet and see the people I have bred doing big things, it gives me great pride. We may not talk much but we are tight,” Mutua added.

He further said he always has his doors open to work with those he has worked with in the past.

“I have an open-door policy where whenever you feel you have something you want us to talk about always come around,” he stated.

In 2021, Mutua’s film Grand Little Lie made over Sh4 million in five days, the movie was released on October 8 and Mutua said that over 20,000 Kenyans had bought the watch links to catch a glimpse of the action.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua reveals he has never sent a CV looking for a job

Abel Mutua reveals he has never sent a CV looking for a job

Murugi Munyi discloses how husband Zack reacted to her liposuction

Murugi Munyi discloses how husband Zack reacted to her liposuction

Shaq the Yungin speaks on falling in love again after terrible heartbreak [Video]

Shaq the Yungin speaks on falling in love again after terrible heartbreak [Video]

Diamond in trouble for displaying Confederate flags in his new video

Diamond in trouble for displaying Confederate flags in his new video

Khaligraph Jones mourns rapper Riky Rick, displays their private chats

Khaligraph Jones mourns rapper Riky Rick, displays their private chats

We don’t talk - Kartelo speaks on fallout with Chipukeezy

We don’t talk - Kartelo speaks on fallout with Chipukeezy

Nadia Mukami explains she has never followed Arrow Bwoy on Instagram

Nadia Mukami explains she has never followed Arrow Bwoy on Instagram

Insider discloses why Churchill fell out with NTV

Insider discloses why Churchill fell out with NTV

Lucy Natasha blames social media for faked miracles linked to her church

Lucy Natasha blames social media for faked miracles linked to her church

Trending

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Alikiba, Jackie Matubia, Madiba, The Bahati's and Betty Kyallo

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

Kenyan social media personality Corazon Kwamboka

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts

Online dancer surprises Corazon Kwamboka after announcing she is single

David Moya suprises Corazon Kwamboka