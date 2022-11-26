Akothee pens heartwarming message on reconciling with sister after fallout

Akothe recounted that despite a busy schedule, she made it for her sister’s graduation in Eldoret which fell on same day she was to attend her daughter, Fancy’s parents day and airlifted her from the graduation square to the reception.

"On her First Degree I took a chopper to Eldoret to Attend her graduation, it was the day I just landed from South Africa ,both her and my daughter Fancy needed me, My daughter had a parents day at Utawala Academy, and since I was her dad and mom ,I could not miss.

"My sister equally had a big milestone of her graduation same day, I could not miss. I attended both events same day Nairobi Eldoret my sister did not drive from the graduation square. I airlifted her to the reception after making me & my family proud on her First Degree that some of us like me ,Didn't have her win is my Win.” Akothee wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

She explained that her sister’s second degree made her equally proud with the whole family gathering at Weston Hotel to celebrate the win.

“Her second Degree we celebrated her at the Mighty Weston Hotel with All my Family members present ,My Sister's Achievements makes me proud , Her win my win , her pain is my Pain ,she is my blood. The pain I feel of losing her is the same pain I feel of losing a child.” Akothee added.

The mother of five told off critics, maintaining that the differences they may have had have since been resolved noting that “This issue was solved and is now left for family”.

Rejecting wedding invite and frosty relationship with sister

Akothee, on October 13, penned a long post on her social media profiling how their relationship went sour and regerting the bad turn of events that saw her declare that she will not attend Cebbie's wedding.

"For this matter you won't see her on my functions or me in any of her functions, however we remain blood sisters, we shall for sure meet in other family gatherings if they still feel I am part of them. But if this message has also damaged the relationship between me and the rest of the innocent family members we dragged into our relationship a lot, I will accept their decisions and the outcome of how this will end," Akothee wrote at the time.