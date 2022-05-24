RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper terminates his relationship with Ezekiel Mutua's MCSK

Dennis Milimo

Nonini exits MCSK at a time Sauti Sol are embroiled in a copyright suit after their song was used in a political campaign

Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini
Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has confirmed the termination of rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare's membership with the body mandated to administer economic rights for musical works in Kenya.

On Wednesday, the businessman shared a letter which confirmed he is no longer a member of MCSK and will, therefore, not receive remittances from the CMO.

In a letter dated February 17, 2021, the rapper had sought to terminate his membership at MCSK, a request that has since been approved.

The letter addressed to Nonini
The letter addressed to Nonini

“We refer to the above and your notice of membership termination dated 17th, February 2021.

"Please note that your membership at Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been terminated effective May 18, 2022 as per article 9(e) of Articles of Association of MCSK. We wish you all the best in your endeavors,” reads the letter authored by MCSK CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua.

In August 2018, Nonini resigned as the Chairman of Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) over what he termed as the board going against the conditions set by its regulator, Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO).

PRISK is a collective management organization licensed by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) to represent performers in musical and dramatic works.

Nonini’s exit from MCSK comes at a time when boy Band Sauti Sol is embroiled in a copyright infringement suit with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

On May 16, 2022 Sauti Sol threatened to sue Azimio for using their song Extravaganza during an event that saw the Alliance unveil Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running.

The group pointed out that the act of Azimio using their tune without consent is blatant copyright infringement as directed by Section 35, CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya.

However, May 18, the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua issued a statement explaining that Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party is free to use Sauti Sol and other artiste’s sound recording during their political events.

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol
ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol

Mutua said that synchronization licenses are only issued by Collective Management Organizations such as MCSK and therefore the Kenya Copyright Board should refrain from commenting on affairs that are not under their jurisdiction.

Over the years, Kenyan artistes have always lamented about being paid peanuts in the name of royalties by bodies mandated to do so, MCSK included.

Dennis Milimo

