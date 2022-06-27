Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

The video was first shared on Twitter by a user identified Mwikali and the reveller in question could been seen being dragged on the floor at the entrance of the entertainment joint as she fights back.

The cause of the altercation leading to the back and forth in the video remains unclear. However, a section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) have expressed displeasure in the manner which the whole situation was handled.

The Alchemist management are yet to address the viral video that has over 10K tweets so far.

The lady who recorded the whole ordeal alleges that the bouncers also harassed her demanding that she deletes the video from her phone.

The incident come weeks after the Alchemist Bar was again on the spot for racial discrimination – allegations that prompted the closure of the entertainment joint for some time.

Alchemist on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral Pulse Live Kenya

On June 3rd, Emmanuel Murgor, the man behind the first viral Alchemist Bar video made a U-turn, retracting his earlier sentiments accusing the entertainment joint of racial discrimination.

“We met with Emmanuel and his advocate to discuss the incident on May 20th. He has acknowledged that the clip shared was misleading to the public and was not representative of what happened that evening and what we stand for,” The Alchemist Bar said.

In his own words, Emmanuel Murgor also changed tune on his viral video that had caused an uproar among Kenyans leading to closure of the establishment and government involvement.

Major setback as Governor Anne Kananu revokes Alchemist license Pulse Live Kenya

"The clip I shared made an impression that there was racial bias practiced at The Alchemist. That was never the case.

"After reviewing the full footage of the evening and even from the experience inside I can attest The Alchemist embraces diversity. I also reiterate that from how the club’s management has handled the incident, they are open to diversity and have in fact zero tolerance towards racism. I deeply apologize for any narrative the short clip may have caused. That was never my intention,” read Emmanuel Murgor’s statement in part.

Murgor went on to apologize to The Alchemist and their business partners.