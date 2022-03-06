Anerlisa Muigai speaks amid closure of parents' Keroche Breweries

In a statement posted to her nearly one million followers online, Ms Muigai complained over how the government has treated the company over Sh332 million tax arrears.

The socialite businesswoman relayed that she has watched as operations came to a standstill at Keroche over the first two months of 2022.

"It's so sad that Keroche has been shut down and nobody seems to want to listen, help or negotiate. We (Nero Company) happen to share the same compound with them and I must say, it has been very sad seeing Keroche closed for 2 months and even worse, about 650 people are stranded wondering when Keroche will start being operational and are also at risk of losing their jobs.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

"How do we and other upcoming businesses get the strength to continue running our businesses? How do you get your taxes paid by closing Keroche and on top of that you tell all the banks not to give them a loan? How inhuman can one get?" Anerlisa's statement read.

Keroche to pour alcohol worth Sh512 million

Keroche Breweries CEO, Tabitha Karanja, has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help save the company that now risks permanent closure due to the dispute with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a press conference issued on Friday, March 4, Tabitha said that the firm is on the verge of sending home over 250 workers and pouring alcohol worth over Sh512 million that is currently stored in tanks.

She explained that in December 2021, KRA shut down operations at the company after defaulting on Sh332 million tax arrears.

Pulse Live Kenya

The firm has been in a Sh9 billion tax dispute with KRA and negotiated a payment plan that has now been in default.

Karanja said that an alert sent to 36 banks by KRA made it harder for the company to access funds to service its dues.