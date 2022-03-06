RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anerlisa Muigai speaks amid closure of parents' Keroche Breweries

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

I must say, it has been very sad seeing Keroche closed for 2 months - Anerlisa Muigai

Keroche Industries heiress and NERO Company CEO Anerlisa Muigai speaks out amid closure of parents' breweries
Keroche Industries heiress and NERO Company CEO Anerlisa Muigai speaks out amid closure of parents' breweries

Keroche Industries heiress, and Nero Company CEO Anerlisa Muigai has relayed her disappointment at the closure of her parents' breweries business.

Recommended articles

In a statement posted to her nearly one million followers online, Ms Muigai complained over how the government has treated the company over Sh332 million tax arrears.

The socialite businesswoman relayed that she has watched as operations came to a standstill at Keroche over the first two months of 2022.

"It's so sad that Keroche has been shut down and nobody seems to want to listen, help or negotiate. We (Nero Company) happen to share the same compound with them and I must say, it has been very sad seeing Keroche closed for 2 months and even worse, about 650 people are stranded wondering when Keroche will start being operational and are also at risk of losing their jobs.

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

"How do we and other upcoming businesses get the strength to continue running our businesses? How do you get your taxes paid by closing Keroche and on top of that you tell all the banks not to give them a loan? How inhuman can one get?" Anerlisa's statement read.

Keroche Breweries CEO, Tabitha Karanja, has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help save the company that now risks permanent closure due to the dispute with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a press conference issued on Friday, March 4, Tabitha said that the firm is on the verge of sending home over 250 workers and pouring alcohol worth over Sh512 million that is currently stored in tanks.

She explained that in December 2021, KRA shut down operations at the company after defaulting on Sh332 million tax arrears.

Anerlisa and Mum Tabitha Karanja (Instagram)
Anerlisa and Mum Tabitha Karanja (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The firm has been in a Sh9 billion tax dispute with KRA and negotiated a payment plan that has now been in default.

Karanja said that an alert sent to 36 banks by KRA made it harder for the company to access funds to service its dues.

The recent closure by KRA has drained all our resources and unfortunately if nothing is done in the next seven days, we will be forced to drain down all the beer and lay down over 250 direct employees and thousands within our nationwide distribution network,” Mrs Karanja said.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anerlisa Muigai speaks amid closure of parents' Keroche Breweries

Anerlisa Muigai speaks amid closure of parents' Keroche Breweries

Top 10 celebrity photos this week

Top 10 celebrity photos this week

Morgan Heritage in mourning as veteran Denroy Morgan dies

Morgan Heritage in mourning as veteran Denroy Morgan dies

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

My mother is my biggest fan Tik Toker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

My mother is my biggest fan Tik Toker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

Trending

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila

Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

Diamond and Zari Hassan set to make a debut on Netflix in March (Photos)