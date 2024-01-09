Kenyan celebs inspire students to rise above their KCSE results

Prominent personalities from different circles have taken to various platforms to share messages of support and inspiration for KCSE candidates who may not have achieved their expected results.

These messages seek to uplift and motivate those who might be grappling with disappointment and pressure from society to prove themselves worthy.

CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo, in his message, used his example, saying that despite not performing well in the exams, he has travelled the world, urging the candidates not to be held back.

"I 'failed' KCSE but I did 45 foreign trips last year - 27 countries. My B- in the national exam was so bad I was getting pushed to repeat Form 4! Mtu asikupimie hewa," Larry said.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, during the release of the exams, encouraged those who would not have performed as per their expectations not to give up.

She emphasised that one's academic result does not determine a student's capabilities.

Drawing from her own experience as a C and D student at the beginning of her academic journey, she encouraged young people to recognize that every stage of their lives provides an opportunity for improvement.

Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino encouraged those who did not make it to university to dust themselves up and build on what they have.

"Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure. It’s built on frustration. Sometimes it’s built on catastrophe.

"When we give ourselves permission to fail, we, at the same time, give ourselves permission to excel," Babu wrote on his social media pages.

Pulse Live Kenya

Babu further urged those who wanted to give the exam another attempt to do so while those who did not want could build up from certificate courses and advance.

Former NTV journalist Kennedy Murithi put it simply; he said grades should not define the persons they become.

Citizen TV Radio Presenter Selly Kadot Amutabi said the school of life was level and was going to give them room to attempt everything equally.

"Congratulations for making it this far. If you attained great grades, well in. If you attained low grades, you can do better; the best news is you all are joining the school of life which requires more than just good or low grades to make your future a success," Kadot said.

Selly Kadot Amutabi Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, Lang'ata MP Jalang'o has encouraged those in school not to be defined by the grades they scored, admitting he scored a C plus but has built on that.