Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was been busy engaging with a section of her online family, answering questions from fans that rarely get addressed.

A curious fan reached out to the Senator, inquiring why she is always flaunting her curvaceous figure on social media, despite being a respected leader and mother.

“Why do you always like showing your curvaceous body all the time in public giving men sleepless nights” asked the fan.

Ms Omanga responded “Hehe Baraka zingine huezi ficha”.

Another fan joined the conversation, asking if he could start an affair with the legislator; Not a question a wish maybe if I could date you?

Omanga was quick to make it clear that she is taken: “Hehe mimi ni mali ya mwenyewe”.

The politician (Omanga) who is loved and hated in equally measures, also made it clear that she always doesn’t pay attention to her haters because she knows what she stands for.

“How do you handle shade thrown at you just because you’re a woman in politics? Reads the question.

Reply “That doesn’t worry me, waongee watakavyo because whoever they talk about is not me, I know what I stand for and my vision is clear”.

