Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

Among the incidents he recounted was a memorable encounter on Christmas Day, which left an indelible mark on his perspective on dating.

Ben Githae - A rich man stole my girlfriend on Christmas Day

In an interview on Radio 47's 'Hii si Ya Kusahau' show, Ben disclosed that as a young man spending Christmas Day in his hometown of Gatundu, he found himself eager to explore the world of dating.

He recalled a promising arrangement with a young lady from a wealthy family, who had assured him of spending the holiday together.

Excited and meticulously groomed for the occasion, Ben eagerly awaited their meeting spot, as mobile phones were not commonplace at the time.

"Nikiwa kijana, ilikuwa Christmas Day nikiwa ushago Gatundu. Ndio nilikuwa najifunza kudate. Kuna kamsichana mmoja alikuwa anatoka kwa familia ya kitajiri. na mimi nilikuwa hohehae. Akaniambia sasa christmas tutakuwa na wewe. Sasa mi nikaoga vizuri nikadunga T-shirt yangu moja kali. Hakukuwa na simu so ni kupatana mahali tulikuwa tumeagana," he said.

To his dismay, upon reaching the rendezvous point, Ben witnessed the girl being chauffeured away by another wealthy suitor.

Heartbroken and dejected, he returned home, concealing his disappointment from his concerned mother.

"Sasa kufika pale yule msichana nikmuona amebebwa na kijana mwingine tajiri kwa gari. kakniangalia akajifanya hajaniona na aakenda hivo. Badala ya kuproceed nikarudi kwetu nyumbani nikiwa disspointed mbaya sana. My mum akaniuliza kwa nini nimerudi nikadanganya kuna kitu nmesahau. Niliingia ndani nikalala nikaamka boxing day," he said.

This incident profoundly impacted Ben's approach to relationships, instilling a sense of caution and skepticism that persists to this day.

"Hiyo ilichange life yangu mambo ya dating mpaka siku ya leo siwezi penda 100 percent. Sikuwa najua blood [ressure ni nini lakini hiyo siku nilikaa chini pale nikaona giza," he said.

How a lady trapped Ben Githae in her house for 2 days

In another intriguing revelation, Ben Githae recounted a bizarre incident involving a vengeful woman who subjected him to an unexpected ordeal.

Pulse Live Kenya

Recalling a time after he had begun his gospel music career and relocated to Nairobi, Ben recounted an incident where a woman he visited soaked all his clothes in water, effectively trapping him in her house for two days.

"Kuna tukio nyingine pia ilinitokea lakini hii ilikuwa baadae kama nishaanza gospel na nishakuja hadi Nairobi. Nilienda kwa dem flani. Alichukua nguo zangu zote akaweka kwa maji akasema hapo sitoki. Kulikuwa ni wakati wa mvua, nilikaa huko for two days na hiyo time ndio nilikuwa nimeoa," he said.

