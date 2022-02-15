RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

Betty Kyallo’s responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard
Betty Kyallo’s responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

Fans crushing on celebrities is a common occurrence and some have gone as far as doing weird things just to get the attention of their favorite celebrities.

On Valentine's Day, a man only identified as Skytone took to the streets confessing his love for celebrated media personality Betty Kyallo, complete with a placard.

The placard in question carried a message which read: “Am Skytone Baby! I can’t be lonely this valentine. Am looking for my love, the beautiful Betty Kyallo. Nairobians hook me up.”

Betty Kyallo’s responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard
Betty Kyallo’s responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard Betty Kyallo’s responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard Pulse Live Kenya

The virality of Skytone’s placard and bold decision to go after what his heart yearns for, managed to get the attention of Ms Kyallo.

In a post seen by this writer, Betty acknowledged having heard of the man's public outcry adding that she was willing to take him on a coffee date.

“Happy Valentine's everyone. Also to this gentleman, thank you for the love. Let me buy you coffee sometime. I hear you. Thank you happy valentines,” responded Betty Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Following Kyallo’s response, a number of celebrities and fans joined the conversation asking her to make the coffee date a reality as soon as possible.

jessythemc Betty, on behalf of “us”, please patia huyu skytone baby date leo. umesema utalipia coffee, na mimi nimejitolea kulipia kale kabiscuit kanawekangwa hapo kando…!!! that one is on me!!! but please usimuache hivo. leo ni leo… hakuna sometime… please just today for my fellow boychild.

billymiya Not sometime, make it today on behalf of boy-child brigade

mbin.kuni_ 😂😂 yaani Ivo tu jamaa ashakunywa coffee

dr.covers_ Lakini hajasema anataka coffee😢

indiazagustavo Sisi wengine, kama mimi mwenye wallpaper yangu ni picha yako itakuaje jamani? 🤪

molimercy Najua siku yangu itafika tu😂😂

_pokot_niccur Ipo siku me pia nategea maombi yangu😂

djcarloske Betty this might be your future😂😂😂

On the same day, Betty was treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise.

The former TV girl put up a video of herself entering a room full of red flower petals, coupled with red balloons - a perfect scene for an intimate Valentine’s Day celebration.

She could not hide her joy at the surprise marveling at how she is loved.

“What a lovely surprise. I am completely spoilt and happy😊,” reads Betty Kyallo’s caption.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zari Hassan & Diamond’s reality series set to premiere on Netflix [Trailer]

Zari Hassan & Diamond’s reality series set to premiere on Netflix [Trailer]

Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

Betty Kyallo treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise [Video]

Betty Kyallo treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise [Video]

State House insider roasts Jeff Koinange for screaming after running into thieves [Video]

State House insider roasts Jeff Koinange for screaming after running into thieves [Video]

Australian & South African men are weak - Kibe declares in heated discussion

Australian & South African men are weak - Kibe declares in heated discussion

10 media personalities who’ve been on top of their game for over 10 years

10 media personalities who’ve been on top of their game for over 10 years

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

World Radio Day: Celebrating Kenya's biggest radio stars

World Radio Day: Celebrating Kenya's biggest radio stars

Barbie admits her biggest achievement is being married to Bobi Wine

Barbie admits her biggest achievement is being married to Bobi Wine

Trending

Mulamwah claps back at Kamene Goro with no chills after bullying claims

Mulamwah and Kamene Goro

Comedian Owago Onyiro joins race to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

Owago Onyiro and Kamene Goro

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

He's a bully - Kamene Goro explains fallout with comedian Mulamwah

Mulamwah and Kamene Goro