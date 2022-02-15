Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

On Valentine's Day, a man only identified as Skytone took to the streets confessing his love for celebrated media personality Betty Kyallo, complete with a placard.

The placard in question carried a message which read: “Am Skytone Baby! I can’t be lonely this valentine. Am looking for my love, the beautiful Betty Kyallo. Nairobians hook me up.”

Betty Kyallo’s responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard Pulse Live Kenya

The virality of Skytone’s placard and bold decision to go after what his heart yearns for, managed to get the attention of Ms Kyallo.

In a post seen by this writer, Betty acknowledged having heard of the man's public outcry adding that she was willing to take him on a coffee date.

“Happy Valentine's everyone. Also to this gentleman, thank you for the love. Let me buy you coffee sometime. I hear you. Thank you happy valentines,” responded Betty Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Following Kyallo’s response, a number of celebrities and fans joined the conversation asking her to make the coffee date a reality as soon as possible.

Reactions from fans and celebrities

jessythemc Betty, on behalf of “us”, please patia huyu skytone baby date leo. umesema utalipia coffee, na mimi nimejitolea kulipia kale kabiscuit kanawekangwa hapo kando…!!! that one is on me!!! but please usimuache hivo. leo ni leo… hakuna sometime… please just today for my fellow boychild.

billymiya Not sometime, make it today on behalf of boy-child brigade

mbin.kuni_ 😂😂 yaani Ivo tu jamaa ashakunywa coffee

dr.covers_ Lakini hajasema anataka coffee😢

indiazagustavo Sisi wengine, kama mimi mwenye wallpaper yangu ni picha yako itakuaje jamani? 🤪

molimercy Najua siku yangu itafika tu😂😂

_pokot_niccur Ipo siku me pia nategea maombi yangu😂

djcarloske Betty this might be your future😂😂😂

Betty Kyallo's Valentine's Day surprise

On the same day, Betty was treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise.

The former TV girl put up a video of herself entering a room full of red flower petals, coupled with red balloons - a perfect scene for an intimate Valentine’s Day celebration.

She could not hide her joy at the surprise marveling at how she is loved.