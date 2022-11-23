Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

Arap Uria who is famous for mimicking English football commentator Peter Drury will be engaging in a campaign where football fans will be lip-syncing world cup commentary on TikTok.

The campaign is sponsored by Supersport which says it is looking to have fans create memorable moments from the tournament which is the biggest in the world.

Uria blew up when videos of him imitating Peter Drury went viral earning him recognition from the legendary commentator who praised his talent.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Doha, Qatar, Uria hopes to meet the man he has revered for a long time. The comedian will be carrying his two mugs and a sieve which gave him recognition as he takes part in the world cup challenge.

Earlier this year Uria was part had a chance to be on a call with Peter Drury where he had a virtual engagement with his idol who made a light moment of his acting skills.

"So sad that the week you're on, I'm over here in Doha to witness the World Cup draw... Listen, I love what you do. I hope you're laughing with me not at me, I must say I'm certainly laughing with you, it's terrifically funny, it's superb!” Drury stated.

"Football shouldn't be taken too seriously, just seriously enough and with all the passion that you have shown for it. I do love your work and I do hope one day we'll get to meet each other face-to-face and you can teach me how to commentate," Drury added.

Pulse Live Kenya