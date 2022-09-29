Eric Omondi reveals how Moses Kuria secretly helped his career

In a statement on Thursday, September 29, Omondi said that Kuria was a good pick for the position and narrated how the former MP was instrumental in his career.

“It is true that the things a man does in secret shall be rewarded in broad daylight. Moses has been supporting me and a load of young people over the years,” the comedian shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that after opening his offices and launching Big Tyme Productions, Kuria helped him through the period when many people called for its closure.

“I am happy because I know if there is anyone who will deliver in matters of governance and trade for this nation, Moses will be that man. He has touched base with the young entrepreneurs of this nation and understands the role perfectly,” Eric said.

He thanked the CS-designate for sponsoring him and Chipukeezy during their first tour of the US.

Chipukeezy narrates how Moses Kuria changed his life

Speaking in a recent interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Chipukeezy said that the US trip coincided with his plans to quit Kiss 100 as well as Kuria’s plans to launch his TV station.

Chipukeezy had been trying to apply for his visa which proved difficult until Eric introduced him to the former Gatundu MP who was also scheduled to travel to the US.

Kuria then included the former Kiss 100 presenter in his entourage which helped expedite his visa application.

“He called his office and told them to help me by writing a letter, including me in his team and we went with him to the US Embassy for interviews,” Chipukeezy recalled.

At the time the MP was planning to launch his TV station by inviting US comedian and media personality Trevor Noah to perform in the country, so he asked Eric Omondi and Chipukeezy to travel ahead and establish contact and paid for their travel and accommodation for five days.

Pulse Live Kenya

Safe to say the efforts to get Trevor Noah to perform in Kenya did not bear fruit.

Omondi also had a show in Las Vegas the following day when Kuria also joined them.

The trip gave Chipukeezy the courage he needed to leave radio and focus on his growing comedy career which earned him more money than his employer.

“I resigned from Kiss 100 while I was in Las Vegas. I had told Patrick Quarcoo I wanted to leave but he declined my request. I told Caroline Mutoko and she gave me her blessings. However, nobody would accept my resignation.

“When I got the visa, I just left for the US. If you go online, you can find my resignation letter. I wrote the ‘love’ letter while in Vegas,” the comedian recalled.