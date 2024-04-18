Ferdinand Omondi takes up new job 1 year after leaving BBC

Omondi confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday, stating, "I have formally joined Greenpeace Africa as Communications and Story Manager for Anglophone Africa."

After working as a consultant on climate change for six months, Omondi is eager to take on his new position.

"I am delighted to continue developing powerful narratives grounded in African consciousness for a more sustainable planet," he expressed.

This new role aligns with Omondi’s commitment to impactful storytelling and his passion for environmental issues.

Omondi’s responsibilities at Greenpeace Africa include overseeing the design and implementation of communication strategies and plans in Kenya and East Africa.

His role involves enhancing brand visibility and profiling Greenpeace Africa within the media landscape, key audiences, and stakeholders, while shaping compelling storytelling.

Greenpeace is an independent environmental campaigning organisation, aiming to bring forth the solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future.

He was a key member of the team that participated in the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023, where he showcased his expertise and dedication to sustainability efforts.

That same year, Omondi graduated with first-class honours in Communication Studies from St Paul's University, demonstrating his commitment to education and professional development.

Ferdinand Omondi and his wife Njeri Omondi

Omondi's illustrious career in journalism began as a senior Coast reporter for KTN, a prominent media outlet under the Standard Media Group.

From there, he transitioned to the Nation Media Group, where he served as a news anchor and reporter, mastering the art of delivering impactful stories to his audience.

In pursuit of diverse experiences, Omondi took on the role of a sports news anchor and reporter at Royal Media Services' Citizen TV from 2006 to 2009.

