The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ferdinand Omondi takes up new job 1 year after leaving BBC

Amos Robi

Omondi's illustrious career in journalism began as a senior Coast reporter for KTN before he moved to NTV and later BBC

Ferdinand Omondi
Ferdinand Omondi

Ferdinand Omondi, a former Kenya correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), has taken on a new role as the Communications and Story Manager for Anglophone Africa at Greenpeace Africa.

Recommended articles

Omondi confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday, stating, "I have formally joined Greenpeace Africa as Communications and Story Manager for Anglophone Africa."

After working as a consultant on climate change for six months, Omondi is eager to take on his new position.

"I am delighted to continue developing powerful narratives grounded in African consciousness for a more sustainable planet," he expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-BBC Journalist Ferdinand Omondi
Ex-BBC Journalist Ferdinand Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ferdinand Omondi quits BBC after 8 years

This new role aligns with Omondi’s commitment to impactful storytelling and his passion for environmental issues.

Omondi’s responsibilities at Greenpeace Africa include overseeing the design and implementation of communication strategies and plans in Kenya and East Africa.

His role involves enhancing brand visibility and profiling Greenpeace Africa within the media landscape, key audiences, and stakeholders, while shaping compelling storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenpeace is an independent environmental campaigning organisation, aiming to bring forth the solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future.

He was a key member of the team that participated in the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023, where he showcased his expertise and dedication to sustainability efforts.

That same year, Omondi graduated with first-class honours in Communication Studies from St Paul's University, demonstrating his commitment to education and professional development.

Ferdinand Omondi and his wife Njeri Omondi during his graduation in 2023
Ferdinand Omondi and his wife Njeri Omondi during his graduation in 2023 Ferdinand Omondi and his wife Njeri Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TV presenter improvises stools as tripod during live bulletin [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Omondi's illustrious career in journalism began as a senior Coast reporter for KTN, a prominent media outlet under the Standard Media Group.

From there, he transitioned to the Nation Media Group, where he served as a news anchor and reporter, mastering the art of delivering impactful stories to his audience.

In pursuit of diverse experiences, Omondi took on the role of a sports news anchor and reporter at Royal Media Services' Citizen TV from 2006 to 2009.

Ferdinand Omondi
Ferdinand Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: BBC Journalist narrates how Hackers stole money from his Bank account

ADVERTISEMENT

During this time, he made notable contributions to the dynamic coverage of sports events, sharing captivating stories from the world of athletics.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian singer Harmonize

Harmonize's remark on God's gender sparks controversy

Mejja

Irritating question that forced Mejja to adopt 'Mtoto wa Khadija' tag on his brand

Businessman Khalif Kairo

3 narratives about my income that haters love to believe - Khalif Kairo

Abel Mutua

Hapa boy wangu ametupa pesa - Abel's crazy reaction after Njugush acquired a matatu