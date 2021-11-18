RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Crazy Kennar celebrates 100 million milestone [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Crazy Kennar narrated a never-told-before story of how he got into comedy.

Kenya's Comedian of the Year Award winner Crazy Kennar giving his speech at the just concluded Pulse Influencer Awards
Kenya's Comedian of the Year Award winner Crazy Kennar giving his speech at the just concluded Pulse Influencer Awards

Kenya comedian Crazy Kennar has celebrated a new milestone after surpassing 100 million views on his YouTube platform.

Recommended articles

As of November 18, 2021, Crazy Kennar is the most watched comedian on YouTube with Henry Desagu coming a close second with 94 million views.

In a press conference, Kennar said that before comedy, he was a teacher who started creating content using a borrowed phone.

Comedy Influencer of the Year nominee Crazy Kennar and his crew at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi
Comedy Influencer of the Year nominee Crazy Kennar and his crew at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

I was skipping some classes in order to shoot until I joined campus,” he recalled, adding that they came up with a comedy show called the Live Vine Show in JKUAT.

He said that during his early years in campus, one of his fans committed suicide and he vowed to fight depression through his comedy.

To celebrate his new milestone and help fellow youth, Kennar has now partnered with tech developers to launch an app called Kazi to help young people get jobs.

The application which is available for mobile phones has job listings from employers and will connect them with users.

Signing up is free because it is now about making money. You create a profile, put your location and skills. If someone needs the service they will be able to click on your profile and you can connect,” the comedian explained.

He said that the application is proactive in helping young people avoid depression by connecting them to gigs and employers.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Crazy Kennar celebrates 100 million milestone [Video]

Crazy Kennar celebrates 100 million milestone [Video]

How Jalang'o bought his first Benz just months after being auctioned

How Jalang'o bought his first Benz just months after being auctioned

Davido raises over Sh43 million after asking fans to send him money [Screenshot]

Davido raises over Sh43 million after asking fans to send him money [Screenshot]

Willy Paul signs another female artiste after Miss P’s exit

Willy Paul signs another female artiste after Miss P’s exit

Auntie Jemimah lectures celebrities blaming her child's death on her baby bump shoot

Auntie Jemimah lectures celebrities blaming her child's death on her baby bump shoot

Kate Actress shares rarely seen TBT photo with hubby on 4th wedding anniversary

Kate Actress shares rarely seen TBT photo with hubby on 4th wedding anniversary

PSquare brothers' finally end feud after 5 years beef [Video]

PSquare brothers' finally end feud after 5 years beef [Video]

Alikiba's wife Amina reveals face of their 2nd born son after 6 months [Photos]

Alikiba's wife Amina reveals face of their 2nd born son after 6 months [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Sanaipei Tande opens up on being offered money by Maina Kageni to have his baby [Video]

Sanaipei Tande and Maina Kageni

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Paul Okoye celebrates brother Peter and wife Lola on their wedding anniversary

Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/LolaOmotayoOkoye] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]