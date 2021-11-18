Crazy Kennar celebrates 100 million milestone [Video]

As of November 18, 2021, Crazy Kennar is the most watched comedian on YouTube with Henry Desagu coming a close second with 94 million views.

In a press conference, Kennar said that before comedy, he was a teacher who started creating content using a borrowed phone.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I was skipping some classes in order to shoot until I joined campus,” he recalled, adding that they came up with a comedy show called the Live Vine Show in JKUAT.

He said that during his early years in campus, one of his fans committed suicide and he vowed to fight depression through his comedy.

To celebrate his new milestone and help fellow youth, Kennar has now partnered with tech developers to launch an app called Kazi to help young people get jobs.

The application which is available for mobile phones has job listings from employers and will connect them with users.

“Signing up is free because it is now about making money. You create a profile, put your location and skills. If someone needs the service they will be able to click on your profile and you can connect,” the comedian explained.