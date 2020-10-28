WCB boss and singer Diamond Platnumz has for the first time answered the question of whether he will want to become a politician in future, like his manager, Babu Tale had done.

Speaking when he appeared on Wasafi FMs the Switch, Chibu said that he had not even once envisioned himself as a politician. “Kiukweli mimi bado sijajiona kwenye Siasa.”

He went on to state that he still has a debt to pay in the music business, and still has a lot to accomplish when it comes to developing the music business in Tanzania.

Diamond Platnumz in mourning

Diamond added that in the meantime, he will continue to support political leaders he feels will have brought development to the people and kept their promises.

“Mimi bado nina Deni kwenye Muziki , bado nahitaji kuleta Maendeleo zaidi kwenye Muziki . Nitaendelea kuwaunga mkono watu waliongia kwenye siasa ninaoona wanafaa,” stated Diamond Platnumz.

His words come a few months after his manager Babu Tale threw himself into the world of politics and was lucky enough to be elected unopposed under Tanzania’s ruling party ticket, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Babu Tale will represent Morogoro Mashariki Constituency as a Member of Parliament for the next 5 years.

Diamond Platnumz’s message to Manager Babu Tale as he joins Politics

Leadership Skills

“@babutale Sina Mshaka juu ya Uongozi wako, kwasababu naamini kama uliweza kuniongoza mimi / Wasafi na Wasanii Mbalimbali walotutangulia na wote kufanya vyema tena kwa kiwango kikubwa, basi naamini Kupitia wewe Morogoro vijinini Kusini Mashariki itakuwa salama Mikononi mwako na nami pamoja na Familia nzima ya Wasafi tuko Nyuma yako kuhakikisha kuwa tunakusaidia kwa hali na mali kuleta Maendeleo Morogoro Vijijini kusini Mashariki na kwa pamoja kumsaidia Mh raisi Dr. John Pombe Magufuli kuijenga Tanzania ya sasa,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond’s other manager Mkubwa Fella was also approved by CCM to defend the Kilungule word seat, which he has held for the past five years.