Diana B thanks fans after a new YouTube milestone

Masia Wambua

Diana Marua has thanked fans for supporting her YouTube Channel as she gets listed 8th in Africa with over 783k subscribers.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua

Diana Marua has thanked her fans for their support as she was listed at position 8 in Africa in the list of female musicians with the highest subscribers on YouTube

The elated content creator and musician thanked her fans, especially subscribers for their support since she started her content creation journey saying Kenya was well-represented in Africa.

She termed herself as an ordinary girl with a big God as she paid her gratitude to the fans for growing her to the continental stage with some of the music greats on the continent.

"Thank you Team Dee for the overwhelming support that you show me all throughout my Content creating journey. Kenya is well-represented in Africa. We are at number 8 with the most YouTube subscribers. Thank you. Just An ordinary girl with a big God," she wrote.

Diana has 783,000 active YouTube subscribers sitting at number 8 on the African chart where the leading artist, Zuchu of Tanzania has 2,29 million subscribers.

Her husband, a fellow musician was also happy for her and also was not late in congratulating her for the achievement which artistes find hard to reach.

"No.1 in Kenya. No.8 in Africa. Congratulations Diana Marua," Bahati wrote.

Diana was quick to realise that her husband had congratulated her and she responded by saying he was part of the reason she has been able to reach that far.

"Thank you, my King. I would not be here without your support. I LOVE YOU Bahati Kenya," she said.

Other artistes on the list are; Yemi Alade with 2.10 m, gospel musician, Sinach, 1.97 m, Ada Ehi, 1.46 m, Tiwa Savage, 1.14 m, Tanzania's Nandy 1.11 m and Simi who has 0.87 m subscribers.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
