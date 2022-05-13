RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua's reaction as Bahati gets Mathare MP ticket

The devil might delay the process but he cannot deny what has been written and stamped in heaven - Diana Marua

Diana Marua’s reaction after Bahati was handed Mathare MP ticket by Jubilee Party

Kenyan Youtuber turned rapper Diamond Marua stage name Diana B has penned down a congratulatory message to her husband Kevin Bahati after he was handed the Jubilee Party ticket to vie for the Mathare parliamentary seat.

Ms Marua described the act of Jubilee handing the nomination certificate to Bahati as a win to the youth of Kenya and Mathare constituency.

“The devil might delay the process but he cannot deny what has been written and stamped in heaven 💃💃💃💃💃Victory belongs to Jesus, he has never failed us!

“This is a big win for the youth of Kenya and Mathare constituency!!!. Thank you Mr. President and the 5th hon. Raila Amollo Odinga for giving #mtotowamathare a chance to represent the youth on the ballot come august 2022 🙏 let the journey begin 💪. Mathare, you have won already 😇 congratulations @bahatikenya 🎉🎉🎉#bahatiformatharemp,” Diana Marua wrote.

In a separate post, a thankful Bahati expressed his gratitude towards the Jubilee Party and its party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta for picking him as the Jubilee flagbearer in Mathare.

“Baada ya machozi.... ni bahati tena!!! the Jubilee/azimio certificate is back and Mathare constituency can now have their favourite candidate on the ballot ✅

“It's official Kevin Bahati Kioko will be running as member of parliament Mathare constituency with the jubilee/azimio ticket ✅ God has never let his people down... god has done it again,” Bahati said.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Bahati confirmed that he will be on the ballot come August 9, 2022.

“Just to confirm that I have my ticket and I will be on the ballot with the Jubilee party and I can promise that I’m the next member of parliament in Mathare.

“Thank you so much to my party Jubilee party for the opportunity to run as Member of parliament," Bahati remarked in a presser that was held a Jubilee Party Headquarters.

The Mama hit-maker went on to thank his party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga for giving the youth a chance to be in elective politics.

“Leo sitalia, I’m in a happy mood, I want to thank my party leader the President Uhuru Kenyatta, I appreciate so much, for giving not only Bahati but the Youth of this country an opportunity to be leaders and represent their people.

“I know the people of Mathare are so happy today. I want also to thank Baba the 5th for considering young person despite the zoning agreement,” he added.

The EMB President remarked that he is optimistic that he will carry the day in Mathare constituency come August 9, 2022

“I promise you the Mathare seat will go to the Azimio team… apart from Mathare I will go out there as Kenyans most followed musician to preach the good news of the Azimio government and also to bring change that is needed where I come from, that’s Mathare," Bahati said.

