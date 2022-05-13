RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jubilee makes U-turn allows Bahati to vie for Mathare parliamentary seat

Dennis Milimo

The Jubilee Party has made a U-turn, allowing Musician Bahati to vie for the Mathare Parliamentary seat in the August 9, polls.

“Just to confirm that I have my ticket and I will be on the ballot with the Jubilee party and I can promise that I’m the next member of parliament in Mathare.

“Thank you so much to my party Jubilee party for the opportunity to run as Member of parliament,’ Bahati remarked in a presser that was held a Jubilee Party Headquarters.

The Mama hit-maker went on to thank his party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga for giving the youth a chance to be in elective politics.

“Leo sitalia, I’m in a happy mood, I want to thank my party leader the President Uhuru Kenyatta, I appreciate so much, for giving not only Bahati but the Youth of this country an opportunity to be leaders and represent their people.

“I know the people of Mathare are so happy today. I want also to thank Baba the 5th for considering young person despite the zoning agreement,” he added

The EMB President remarked that he is optimistic that he will carry the day in Mathare constituency come August 9, 2022.

“I promise you the Mathare seat will go to the Azimio team… apart from Mathare I will go out there as Kenyans most followed musician to preach the good news of the Azimio government and also to bring change that is needed where I come from, that’s Mathare,’ Bahati said.

On April 25, Bahati alleged that he had been told to step down as the Jubilee candidate in Mathare in favour of ODM’s candidate and current MP Anthony Oluoch.

"I’m also in Azimio and this certificate here is not only Bahati but it represents many other youths, this is a sign of hope. I respect you my president and I respect Raila Amollo Odinga but please, give the youth of this country a chance.

"I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to choose the leader they have always wanted," Bahati said.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

