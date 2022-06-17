RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lucy Natasha congratulates hubby on graduation

Keep on shining brighter and brighter my king - Lucy Natasha to hubby Stanley Carmel

Reverend Lucy Natasha’s husband Prophet Stanley Carmel is a happy man after he achieved his academic goals.

Prophet Carmel shared the achievement through his Instagram where he thanked his wife, family and friends for the support they offered him to get to achieve the milestone.

The man of God further prayed for those pursuing different dreams to realize them.

“Dreams do come true and what a wonderful moment graduating. It's been a glorious academic journey and happy achieving this great milestone.

"Am thankful for the kind words, encouragement and support from my lovely wife, my dear family and my friends. Full of confidence facing the future and touching lives. May your dreams come true and receive the grace to achieve your goals,” Prophet Carmel noted.

Carmel received congratulatory messages from his wife Rev. Lucy Natasha and friends.

"Congratulations to my hubby🥰 Stanley Carmel on your graduation. I take great joy in your achievement and I'm grateful that your dedication, passion, and focus have granted us this success. Keep on shining brighter and brighter my King. Our latter days will be greater my King," Lucy Natasha said on her Instagram.

melissa_hanif Papa Carmel!🎉 My heartfelt congratulations on your educational pursuits and graduation. You are an inspiration to your sons and daughters globally. We celebrate you 🎊❤️

apst_jacob_major_son_of_oracle Congratulations papa ❤️❤️❤️I celebrate Grace

prophetmartinien Congratulations my brother . High you go

Empowerment Christian Church preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha, has previously disclosed how she met her hubby Prophet Stanley Carmel who hails from India.

In an interview with Lynn Ngugi, Rev. Natasha revealed that Carmel 'slid into her DM' after watching a video of her preaching.

“It all started in an interesting way, he sent me a DM [direct messaging] on Instagram,” revealed Rev. Lucy Natasha.

Prophet Carmel confirmed Rev. Lucy Natasha’s recollection with a confession that he had watched a video of her and immediately felt a spark within him.

“I was invited to preach in a place and the lady of the house showed me video of where my love is preaching about a royal wedding. I saw the video and there was such a spark in me and I said at any cost I need to slide into her DM.

“She is gorgeous and I see a strong woman in her, with a passionate heart and I liked it. I said, 'you know this is a woman of God and an example, I need to connect with her',” narrated Prophet Carmel.

During the conversation, Prophet Carmel noted that he camped in the DM talking to himself for some time before getting a reply from Rev. Natasha.

The couple got married in November on January 29, 2022 in traditional wedding ceremony held at held at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda Estate, Nairobi County and was attended by selected individuals.

