Eric Omondi's ex-girlfriend Chantal badly assaulted by boyfriend, he reacts [Video]

On Friday, Omondi shared a one-minute video condemning Traldi for assaulting Chantal – stating that there will never be a reason for a man to lay his hands on a woman.

In his statement, the funnyman also accused Traldi of being insecure and weak following his uncalled-for act.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a COWARD!!! Nicola Traldi is a Coward. He is Weak and Insecure. A man's strength is fully shown when he PROTECTS a woman and not when he puts his hands on her,” read part of Eric Omondi’s post.

Chantal Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian has promised to ensure that the culprit faces the full force of the law.

“This is unacceptable and he will face the full wrath of the law!!! he will serve as an example to all those uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong,” Omondi said.

Ms Grazioli introduced Nicola Traldi as her new boyfriend back in January 2021 – a year a plus after partying ways with comedian Eric Omondi.

The unveiling of the new man in Ms Grazioli's life came weeks after she was spotted on a Baecation with a mystery man (then), whom she kept sharing on her insta-stories with his face hidden.

The Eric Omondi and Chantal Breakup

In May, 2019 Eric Omondi and Chantal ended their four-year affair with lengthy Instagram posts. At that particular time, Omondi said that he had known Chantal for a long time and being together completely changed his life, as he wished her the best in life.