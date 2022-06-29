Ms Musila opted to walk down the memory lane, revealing that its Maina who hooked her up with her lover and husband Guardian Angel back in 2020.

“Let me tell you Maina. You are sooooooo many things to me, I can't describe you and finish!. You are such a beautiful soul Maina Kageni, my friend, my sweetheart, my person. You introduced me to the man I now call my husband, and although this wasn't our plan when we had that lunch on 13.03.2020, I believe God had his own plans, and you are part of our beautiful love story and I will always be indebted to you,” Esther Musila said in part.

Esther Musila reveals little known details about her relationship with Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Musila went on to narrate that she learned how to enjoy life unapologetically from Maina.

“You taught me how to enjoy life unapologetically and I believe I am a good student of yours. May God continue to guide and protect you all the days of your life. Your friendship means alot to me and us the Omwaka's and I Love you biiiig time.❤❤ Enjoy your day and week.!! Cheers and happy happy happy birthday,” Ms Musila wrote.

In September 2020, Esther also disclosed that she heard Angel’s song Rada, playing on radio and she was interested in meeting him.

“I love singing, so one day am driving to work and I hear this song Maina plays and I Dmed him asking what song is that and who sang it and he said Rada by Guardian Angel, I got to my office and went to Google and searched Guardian Angel and I was like I have never heard of this guy, I play that song the whole day and by the time I was going home I knew the all the words to that song.

"That same week I said to Maina can I meet Guardian Angel that song has touched and spoke to me as a person that your radar need to change,” she remarked.

