RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

Amos Robi

Wajackoyah’s daughters live in London, United Kingdom and are largely away from the limelight

Wajackoyah and his two daughters
Wajackoyah and his two daughters

Lawyer-turned-politician George Wajackoyah, after the wrap-up of the 2022 General Election, is spending quality time with his family.

Recommended articles

The Roots Party leader who is in London was treated to a dinner date by his daughters.

Wajackoyah shared -photos of him and his excited daughters who also don glasses like their father.

George Wajackoyah enjoying time with his daughters
George Wajackoyah enjoying time with his daughters George Wajackoyah enjoying time with his daughters Pulse Live Kenya

This is one of the few times Wajackoyah is publicly sharing moments with his family as he had largely kept them under wraps for a long time.

“Treat by daughters. London,” Wajackoyah wrote on his Facebook page.

In July 2020, Wajackoya announced that his lastborn daughter was to join the University of Cambridge to pursue medicine, adding that she wanted to become a brain surgeon.

George Wajackoyah and his wife
George Wajackoyah and his wife George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Besides his two daughters, Wajackoyah also has a son who he equally shares from time to time.

Wajackoyah’s son was his best man at his wedding. The Roots Party leader is also a grandfather to one grandson.

Wajackoyah’s family shared a tight bond and union, during the August 9 General Election, with his wife travelling to Kenya to support his presidential bid.

During a press briefing, Mrs Wajackoyah addressed the media briefly but as more questions came in, he was cut short by her husband.

Careerwise, Wajackoyah has built a name for himself having represented high-profile clients in legal cases among them legendary Congolese singer Koffi Olomide and former Migori County Governor Okoth Obado.

George Wajackoyah and his son
George Wajackoyah and his son George Wajackoyah and his son Pulse Live Kenya

Wajackoyah blew to fame after he declared his bid for the presidency and built his manifesto around marijuana and snake farming.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online