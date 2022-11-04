Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

The Roots Party leader who is in London was treated to a dinner date by his daughters.

Wajackoyah shared -photos of him and his excited daughters who also don glasses like their father.

George Wajackoyah enjoying time with his daughters Pulse Live Kenya

This is one of the few times Wajackoyah is publicly sharing moments with his family as he had largely kept them under wraps for a long time.

“Treat by daughters. London,” Wajackoyah wrote on his Facebook page.

In July 2020, Wajackoya announced that his lastborn daughter was to join the University of Cambridge to pursue medicine, adding that she wanted to become a brain surgeon.

George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

Besides his two daughters, Wajackoyah also has a son who he equally shares from time to time.

Wajackoyah’s son was his best man at his wedding. The Roots Party leader is also a grandfather to one grandson.

Wajackoyah’s family shared a tight bond and union, during the August 9 General Election, with his wife travelling to Kenya to support his presidential bid.

During a press briefing, Mrs Wajackoyah addressed the media briefly but as more questions came in, he was cut short by her husband.

Careerwise, Wajackoyah has built a name for himself having represented high-profile clients in legal cases among them legendary Congolese singer Koffi Olomide and former Migori County Governor Okoth Obado.

George Wajackoyah and his son Pulse Live Kenya