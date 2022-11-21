Give us a break: Fans harass Bobi for not respecting World Cup

After the completion of the popular MTN Marathon yesterday, Bobi Wine took to Twitter to question the actual existence of Ebola, a disease that is currently traversing through Uganda, according to the government.

According to Bobi, it was ironical that government officials were part of the mammoth crowd that embraced the marathon yet the very same people have kept the people of Mubende and Kassanda under lockdown, employing the context of trying to control Ebola.

He further noted that citizens were puzzled as to whether there is an actual Ebola outbreak in the country or is it a stunt to siphon cash from the public and donors.

“Today, regime officials graced a marathon with thousands of people. Robina Nabbanja, Diana Atwine from the Ministry of Health, etc.! The same regime has kept the people of Mubende and Kassanda under a lockdown to apparently control Ebola and closed schools two weeks before time!” his first tweet on the thread read.

However, despite his claims being potentially valid, his followers were not amused that he was bringing up such political concerns at a time the world was celebrating the commencement of the world cup.

A one Timothy Kagweza was quick to ask the NUP leader to give the timeline a break as the whole world is focused on the ongoing world cup. He asked the leader to give him a break.

Another follower, Asa Makula, shared similar sentiments with the former asking Bobi to give people breathing space to enjoy the world cup, further noting that all political leaders are the same.

Another tweep, Gathering Clouds, noted that he was sorry for interrupting normal programming, as the world cup was on.

The world cup is the world’s most anticipated sporting event as it is held every after four years, being the pinnacle of football competition.

It is not surprising that tweeps are not willing to miss it for anything including their beloved principal.