Gospel singer Loise Kim joins politics, to vie for Woman Representative seat

On Wednesday, the Muthukumi hit-maker used her social media pages to announce that she is in the race to become the next Woman Representative for Kiambu County.

Details on Ms Kim’s poster asked the electorate in Kiambu Country to register as voters in large numbers.

On January 16, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolled out the second phase of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR), in preparation for the August 9, elections.

The exercise will run from January 17 to February 6, 2022.

Away from that, comedian Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy, who is among celebs in politics, joined Deputy President William Ruto’s party - United Democratic Party (UDA) on Wednesday.

Jessy who is going for the South Imenti Member of Parliament (MP) seat, said the DP called him and invited him to the UDA party.

"When I got the call from the chief Hustler Inviting me, I had to heed my people’s call and his call to join the winning team.

"The groundwork that has been done has finally landed on the side of the winning team," he stated.

He added: "It’s now clear where the vision is heading. After many days of consultative meetings with my South Imenti people, I have officially been invited to join UDA, and may the work of redefining South Imenti Now begin."