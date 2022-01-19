MC Jessy joins UDA

On Wednesday, January 19, Jasper Muthomi as he is officially known said the DP called him and invited him to the UDA party.

"When I got the call from the chief Hustler Inviting me, I had to heed my people’s call and his call to join the winning team," he said.

According to Muthomi, his decision though difficult was influenced by advice from the South Imenti constituents. "The groundwork that has been done has finally landed on the side of the winning team," he stated.

"It’s now clear where the vision is heading. After many days of consultative meetings with my South Imenti people, I have officially been invited to join UDA, and may the work of redefining South Imenti Now begin," he added.

MC Jessy is among the several entertainers who have abandoned successful careers in their fields to try their hand at politics.

Alex Mwakideu

Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu is expected to vie for the Wundayi parliamentary seat come 2022.

The media personality has been low key as far as campaigns go but he had expressly stated his intention to vie.

DNG

In July 2021, media personality Davidson Ngibuini, popularly known as DNG declared his intention to vie for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course ward in the upcoming elections.

DNG said that he is optimistic that he will win the MCA seat and be able to represent the people of Woodley in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Jalang'o Mwenyewe

Perhaps one of the most interesting new entrants to watch, in Kenya's political sphere, will be radio presenter Jalang'o.

Having officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Jalang'o is set to contest in the Lang'ata parliamentary race.

Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival.

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela, who recently welcomed his first-born child, declared interest in vying for the Westlands MP seat in May 2021.

Pozze

In December 2021, musician Wilson Abubakar Radido, popularly known as Pozze, announced his intention to vie for a Member of Parliament (MP) seat in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Pozze shared a poster of himself labelled "Mathare MP 2022".

He captioned the photo with: "Are you ready Mathare? Let's bring that change. #levels"

Rapper Prezzo

The king of bling first expressed interest in the Kibra MP seat when it became vacant following Ken Okoth's death after a long battle with cancer in 2019.

Prezzo, whose real name is Jackson Makini, joined Wiper that year but later pulled out of the race.

"Yes, I will be on the ballot. If God grants me life and good health, I don’t see why not. My goal is to bring the change that people always promise to bring but once they get there they don’t bring it," said Prezzo.