ADVERTISEMENT
Hassan Mugambi & Chemutai Goin set to leave Citizen TV

Amos Robi

Both Mugambi and Goin have had good stints during their times at Citizen TV

In a significant shakeup for the media landscape in Kenya, Citizen TV is preparing to say goodbye to two of its seasoned journalists, Hassan Mugambi and Chemutai Goin, as they transition into different government roles.

According to insider sources, both Mugambi and Goin are currently serving their exit notices and are expected to depart from the Royal Media Services-owned station imminently.

Hassan Mugambi, renowned for his dual roles as a news anchor and security reporter, has been a mainstay at Citizen TV for the past six years.

His career trajectory includes previous stints at K24, where he honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter before joining Citizen TV.

During his tenure at the station, Mugambi has garnered widespread recognition, including prestigious awards such as the Outstanding Media Security Investigative Journalist 2019 accolade.

His relentless coverage of security matters in the country earned him commendation from the Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK).

Meanwhile, Chemutai Goin, a seasoned journalist with extensive experience across various media outlets including KTN and K24, will also be bidding farewell to Citizen TV.

Goin's reporting primarily focuses on Politics, Governance, Current Affairs, and developmental journalism.

Her prominence surged during the lead-up to the 2022 general elections, where she emerged as a standout reporter covering critical electoral developments.

Although neither Mugambi nor Goin has officially confirmed their impending departures, speculation is rife regarding their next career moves.

It is rumored that Mugambi will be joining the Ministry of Defence under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, evidenced by his recent social media activity showcasing support for Duale's initiatives.

Mugambi is also believed to have accompanied CS Duale for his trip to the U.S.

On the other hand, Goin is reportedly set to assume a role within the Speaker of the National Assembly's office.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
