I want to do a collabo with Rihanna - Diamond Platnumz opens up

Rihanna charges at least Sh115 million to feature in your song

I want to do a collabo with Rihanna – Diamond Platnumz opens up
I want to do a collabo with Rihanna – Diamond Platnumz opens up

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz has expressed the willingness to work with American singer and Beautypreneur Rihanna on a song.

Speaking in an interview with BBC during his ongoing UK media tour, Chibu Dangote said that he has always admired Rihanna’s exceptional talent and work ethic, adding that having her on a collaborative project will be a big win for him.

He added that his team is already in talks with the Diamonds hitmaker to try a secure a collabo with her for his upcoming studio album.

"Ningependa kufanya kazi na Rihanna nahisi itakuwa ni ngoma kali sana, kama sio kwenye album hii basi album yangu inayofuata, tumeshaongea na Rihanna na timu yake na kila kitu kipo sawa, kwa mambo yanayoendelea kwa Rihanna sasa, inaweza ikafanya akawepo kwenye album hii au ijayo

“I will have to go with Rihanna, for some reason I feel like we could have a masterpiece and hopefully if it’s not in this album then my next album. All the plans are underway but with everything going on right now probably in the next album),” Diamond Platnumz shared.

According to Capital Xtra, Riri charges Sh115,600,000 which is equivalent to $1,000,000 for a collaborative project – on the minimum.

On the other hand, rapper Snoop Dogg - who was spotted in studio with Platnumz last year - has revealed that he charges $250,000 (Sh28,900,000) for 16 bars on a song.

“It will cost you $250,000 for about 16 bars and when it’s time to do the video I need to get another $250,000 and I only give an hour for the video shoot,” Snoop Dogg remarked.

Platnumz has so far collaborated with America’s Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys and Omarion. He also hinted at working with the legendary Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Wiz Khalifa, Akon, Swizz Beatz and Kanye West’s Manager Bu Thiam.

In 2021, the WCB Wasafi CEO camped in the US, for almost two weeks rubbing shoulders with A-lists artistes, after attending the 2021 BET Awards where he was a nominee.

