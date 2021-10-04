RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang’o puts business on hold as he celebrates his Wife Amina Chao

Tutafanya Biashara Kesho Bwana- Jalas

Lang’ata Parliamentary Hopeful Jalang’o has opted to dedicate the whole of October 4, 2021 to his wife Amina Chao as she turns a year older.

The radio presenter took to his social media pages, to alert his business partners that he had dedicated the whole of today to his wife and anyone who had paid for advertisement on his pages will have to wait until Tomorrow, when he is done pampering his sweetheart.

“Yes, I know Its Monday. Buts Its Mu Wife’s Birthday. Tutafanya Biashara Kesho Bwana.

To everyone who has booked for advertising we will do it Tomorrow” said Jalang’o.

A cross check done on his Instagram feed, indeed shows that he has only posted three photos and two of those are of his wife Amina.

The captions of the photos in question reads; “Happy birthday Jaber! You are a queen…You are a boss! To many more!!”.

“Happy birthday!! Jaber is jaber!!”

Following the declaration Kenyans from all walks of life joined the conversation, wishing Amina Chao a Happy Birthday as he turns a year older.

Birthday wishes from celebrities.

alex_mwakideuHappy Birthday Shem Shem! You are such a wonderful soul! Beautiful to the core! Today we celebrate awesomeness in totality! Happy Birthday Chao wa kedu..”

nanawanjikugecaga “Happy Birthday ❤️🙏🏽♥️”

chriskirwa “HappyBirthday Jaber wa Jalas 🔥🔥To many more years”

2mbili “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA LANG'ATA 🙌🙌”

chris001ke “Happy Birthday Shemeji”

juliegichuru “Happy Birthday to your Queen! Wishing her blessings in abundance 🤗🙏”

dkkwenyebeat “BIBI YA MHESHIMIWA HAPPY BIRTHDAY”

terryannechebet “Happy Birthday to your ❤️!”

h_artthebandHappy Birthday to her 🎊🎊🎊 JA’BER is JA’BER 🔥🔥🔥”

mcatricky “Jabeeer happiest birthday , blessings tupu!”

fredomondi_ “Happy birthday Shemeji 🥳🔥”

wangechi.muriuki “Happiest birthday to her 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

vicmassluodollar “Big Happy birthday to omejo”

teedeeoneHappy birthday to the wifey. More life more health this new year.. God bless her”

shes.shii “Mamaaa unakaa poa,, happy birthday 😍😍”

rozinahmwakideu “Very beautiful.Happy Birthday to her. Many Greater Years ahead 🎂🎉🎈”

justus_mwakideuHappy birthday Shemegi! Have a fabulous day and may you have many more!!!”

