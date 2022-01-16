RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Seasons change - Kambua says as she exits from Rauka

Kenyan musician and TV presenter Kambua
Kenyan musician and TV presenter Kambua

Gospel musician and TV presenter Janet Kambua has announced that she will no longer host Citizen TV's Sunday morning show Rauka.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Sunday, Kambua presented the show for her final time and took the opportunity to thank those she had been able to work with during her time there.

The presenter has been on the Rauka team for 12 years, having worked beside other prominent celebrities in Kenya's Gospel industry during the years.

"Just to remind you, life is about seasons. Seasons change and that is the beauty of life. Today [January 16] I'd like to take a bow and hang my boots and say 'kwaheri (goodbye)' to all of you who have allowed me to come into your homes for 12 good years!

"Thank you so much for loving me, encouraging me, cheering me on and for allowing me to speak into your lives as well. It's really been a beautiful journey," Kambua stated before going on to thank individuals who had been instrumental in her time at Royal Media Services.

The presenter also thanked her family - her husband Jackson Mathu and their first-born son Nathaniel - for supporting her through the time she hosted the show.

She concluded: "You won't be seeing me but you will still see all the wonderful people who continue to carry this vision forward."

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Nick Ruto is officially off the market

Nick Ruto is officially off the market

Prince William broke a sacred tradition before he proposed to Kate in Kenya

Prince William broke a sacred tradition before he proposed to Kate in Kenya

Is Khaligraph Jones going back to gospel? [VIDEO]

Is Khaligraph Jones going back to gospel? [VIDEO]

Zari’s son appointed director, Actress Shish speaks on her thriving film company & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari’s son appointed director, Actress Shish speaks on her thriving film company & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Top BBC Swahili news anchor quits after 14 years

Top BBC Swahili news anchor quits after 14 years

Kylie Jenner becomes 1st woman with 300 million Instagram followers

Kylie Jenner becomes 1st woman with 300 million Instagram followers

Trending

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Singer Zuchu

Konshens confirms his biggest fans are from Nairobi, shares YouTube numbers

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri with his former colleagues at Switch TV

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Esther Musila with her kids and hubby Guardian Angel