Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Speaking on Sunday, Kambua presented the show for her final time and took the opportunity to thank those she had been able to work with during her time there.

The presenter has been on the Rauka team for 12 years, having worked beside other prominent celebrities in Kenya's Gospel industry during the years.

"Just to remind you, life is about seasons. Seasons change and that is the beauty of life. Today [January 16] I'd like to take a bow and hang my boots and say 'kwaheri (goodbye)' to all of you who have allowed me to come into your homes for 12 good years!

"Thank you so much for loving me, encouraging me, cheering me on and for allowing me to speak into your lives as well. It's really been a beautiful journey," Kambua stated before going on to thank individuals who had been instrumental in her time at Royal Media Services.

The presenter also thanked her family - her husband Jackson Mathu and their first-born son Nathaniel - for supporting her through the time she hosted the show.