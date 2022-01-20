RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Denis Mwangi

The two media personalities seemed inseparable. Their unmatched chemistry saw them get poached by Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100.

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe
Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has opened up about how she fell out with media personality Andrew Kibe.

In a candid interview with Dr Ofweneke recently, Kamene said that she tried to maintain her friendship with Kibe after he left Kiss in 2020 but things could not work out.

I tried to maintain our friendship after we stopped working but I don't know… he just got like really toxic of late,” Kamene explained.

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe
Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

The presenter disclosed that the last time she spoke to Kibe was June 2021, she wished him a happy birthday.

The two media personalities seemed inseparable when they worked for NRG Radio, becoming one of the most controversial duos.

Their unmatched chemistry saw them get poached by Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100 in one of the most talked about job switches. They were jobless for over three months as the NRG management sued them over a non-compete clause in their contracts.

Kamene added that she also blocked Kibe on her social media platforms after he started attacking her online.

She said Jalang’o has helped her grow in both her career and personal endeavours.

Jalang'o and Kamene Goro
Jalang'o and Kamene Goro Jalang'o and Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

Kibe’s exit

When Kibe left media, he said that many of his friends abandoned him and life became tough.

After losing his biggest income streams, he lost his car and house and remained homeless for a while before he got back on his feet.

"2020 ilikuwa imeniokota bruh (2020 hit me hard), I lost my moti (car), I lost the house I was living in, I was homeless for a moment," he confessed in a video on Instagram.

He added: “When I left Kiss FM my friends thought I had been fired and did not want to help. All the calls and texts I was getting stopped coming.

After opening his own internet radio station in 2020, Kibe relocated to the US where he has been living since.

Denis Mwangi

