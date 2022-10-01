RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu's savage response to accusation of stealing husbands

Charles Ouma

Nyamu sarcastically asked Sonko not to leak the video after the former he revealed how the relationship started

Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu savagely responded to a fan who accused her of stealing other people’s husbands.

It all began when the politician posted a photo of herself on social media, with a fan identified as Mercy Ramsey writing:

"Hello, you thief of people’s husbands."

Nyamu fired back correcting the fan that contrary to the allegations, she could only own 1 result: Stealing a husband and not husbands.

"It's a husband, not husbands, repeat correctly now." Wrote Nyamu.

The Nairobi-based politician has been at the center of relationship drama with musician Samidoh, with their drama occasionally spilling to the public.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who also added his voice to the conversation gave a hint of how the relationship began years back.

Without delving into the details, Sonko hinted that he may have connected the mother of three to the musician.

'Munafaa muniitie chai mimi ndio nlikupea Samidoh pale Dubai mkiwa na Moses Kuria wakati wa Mugithi night."

(You should invite me over for tea, I am the one who gave you Samidoh during a Mugithi night in Dubai while you were with Moses Kuria.")

Samidoh with his wife and Karen Nyamu

The lawmaker responded with a touch of humour, requesting Sonko not to leak a video to substantiate his statement.

Nyamu's dramatic relationship with Samidoh

The pair has two children together and was at some point last year involved in an altercation during a work-related trip to Mombasa, with the politician accusing the hitmaker of domestic abuse.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti [Maximum Security Prison]. I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he checked all around until he found me,” she narrated, revealing for the first time that she had gotten pregnant by him for a second time.

Edday Nderitu, the wife to Samidoh recently took to social media with a cryptic message that sent tongues wagging just days after the musician attended the swearing in of his baby mama at the Senate.

Without mentioning names, Edday wrote:

It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family, then comes a side chick who thinks she is better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased."

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
