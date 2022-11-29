Why Karen residents want Betty Kyallo's restaurant shut down

The petition comes at a time when the county government of Nairobi has issued a notice to clubs in residential areas on impending closure.

The complainants expressed their displeasure with Betty's new establishment in a statement dated November 25 and addressed to the Nairobi City County Government by the Karen Lang'ata District Association.

They claim that by playing loud music late at night, the restaurant has caused unprecedented noise pollution, causing inconvenience and discomfort to those who live nearby.

The association's chairperson, Silalteh Samora, demanded that the county government close the restaurant immediately and revoke any approvals or licenses granted to the owner.

The restaurant, which has been open for nearly three months, was officially launched on November 18. Members of Betty's family, footballers MacDonald Mariga and his brother Victor Wanyama, and former Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir were among the notable guests at the launch.

Samora claimed that Betty's restaurant did not follow the required process for approvals during development.

He also stated that neither the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) nor the Nairobi county government had changed the property's use from residential to commercial.

The association also claims that there was no public participation for residents to express their views prior to the establishment of the entertainment venue.

“No public announcement in any daily newspaper was made notifying members of the public about The Summer House development," Samora said.

The Lang'ata Forest Edge Residents Association (Lafera), an affiliate member of the Karen Lang'ata residents' association, also filed a complaint in October through Kiarie, Joshua & Co Advocates, alleging that The Summer House did not meet the aesthetic value ideal for the area as defined by zoning policy.