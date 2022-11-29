RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why Karen residents want Betty Kyallo's restaurant shut down

Masia Wambua

Just days after a star-studded launch, Betty Kyallo's new restaurant could face closure due to a formal complaint by Karen residents

The Summer House Restaurant proprietor Betty Kyallo
The Summer House Restaurant proprietor Betty Kyallo

Residents in Nairobi's affluent Karen neighborhood have called for the closure of media personality Betty Kyallo's restaurant, The Summer House, over what they say is noise pollution from the joint.

The petition comes at a time when the county government of Nairobi has issued a notice to clubs in residential areas on impending closure.

The complainants expressed their displeasure with Betty's new establishment in a statement dated November 25 and addressed to the Nairobi City County Government by the Karen Lang'ata District Association.

Betty Kyallo and The Summer House team
Betty Kyallo and The Summer House team Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

The Summer House
The Summer House Pulse Live Kenya

They claim that by playing loud music late at night, the restaurant has caused unprecedented noise pollution, causing inconvenience and discomfort to those who live nearby.

The association's chairperson, Silalteh Samora, demanded that the county government close the restaurant immediately and revoke any approvals or licenses granted to the owner.

The restaurant, which has been open for nearly three months, was officially launched on November 18. Members of Betty's family, footballers MacDonald Mariga and his brother Victor Wanyama, and former Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir were among the notable guests at the launch.

Samora claimed that Betty's restaurant did not follow the required process for approvals during development.

The Summer House
The Summer House Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

He also stated that neither the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) nor the Nairobi county government had changed the property's use from residential to commercial.

The association also claims that there was no public participation for residents to express their views prior to the establishment of the entertainment venue.

“No public announcement in any daily newspaper was made notifying members of the public about The Summer House development," Samora said.

The Summer House
The Summer House Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

The Lang'ata Forest Edge Residents Association (Lafera), an affiliate member of the Karen Lang'ata residents' association, also filed a complaint in October through Kiarie, Joshua & Co Advocates, alleging that The Summer House did not meet the aesthetic value ideal for the area as defined by zoning policy.

Lafera gave the Nairobi County Government's Director of Environment a seven-day notice to close the restaurant, failure to which it would go to court.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
