News anchor Samuel Njoroge has ended his relationship with State Broadcaster, KBC.

On Thursday, Njogoge announced his exit from station, during his morning show dubbed Good Morning Kenya. He joined KBC back in August 2020 after being shown the door at Mediamax, where he was a news anchor at K24.

“Courtesy of emerging interests and other things that I have to concentrate on as far as my life and career is concerned, Today will be my last show on good morning Kenya. I would like to pass my gratitude to the management of KBC and the team that has worked with me and given me yet another opportunity to come back home and be part of Good Morning Kenya" said Samuel Njoroge.

News anchor Samuel Njoroge

Also Read: NTV news anchor Jane Ngoiri Quits

Despite announcing his exit, Njoroge did not reveal where he is headed next.

“This is not a goodbye, you will be seeing me and hearing from me very soon. in the meantime, it is a bow, and thank you so much for your support” said Samuel Njoroge.

Njoroge left KBC sometime in August 2018 and joined MediaMax's K24 before his stay at the station was brought to an end when he was laid off last year.

Video

Firing the Entire News Room

In June, 2020 K24 fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.

The text message was based on a redundancy notice issued to Mediamax employees on May 21st, 2020.

“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter.” reads the message.

Also Read: K24 unveils new team hours after firing its entire newsroom (Full List)