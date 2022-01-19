Kenyan author flags radio presenter for using his stories on morning show

Speaking to this writer, Mr Ongoma insisted that material developed by content creators is equivalent to intellectual property and should be treated as such.

"I'm not asking for any payment, just credit me as you use my threads. I'm a content creator and that's rightfully my work. It wouldn't hurt to say my name, as you use my work on radio," the author stated in a phone call.

In addition to writing novels, the Premium Tears author is popular for telling engaging short stories - most from his lived experiences - to his 31K fans on Facebook and 48.3K followers on Twitter.

The author highlighted one instance of unattributed use of his work, flagging Kiss FM presenter Jalang'o for casually saying that the story was "a thread from this guy".

"It is sad that even after Jalang'o read my thread story and coined his content from it, he still referred to me as 'A thread from this guy.' No acknowledgment, no nothing," Sakwah pointed out.

Agreeing with the author's observation, a follower identified as Mogaka replied: "They say radio relies on twitter to be relevant.. they lack content .. and to make it worse they don't give credit when its due."

Another follower, Brian Ochako added: "Yes. I listen to radio. All stories there were on Twitter."

Other followers advised Mr Ongoma to seek opportunities of working with the presenter.

"Simply be proud of your creativity and strive towards working with Jalas. Fighting him will only kill both your jokes and potential to rise," @Kanda_theGreat advised.

More Reactions

