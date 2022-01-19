RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan author flags radio presenter for using his stories on morning show

Miriam Mwende

Author Sakwah Ongoma is asking radio presenters to credit content creators

Kiss FM presenters Kamene Goro and Jalang'o
Kiss FM presenters Kamene Goro and Jalang'o

Kenyan author Collins Sakwah Ongoma is appealing to radio presenters to credit content creators when they use original content on their shows.

Speaking to this writer, Mr Ongoma insisted that material developed by content creators is equivalent to intellectual property and should be treated as such.

"I'm not asking for any payment, just credit me as you use my threads. I'm a content creator and that's rightfully my work. It wouldn't hurt to say my name, as you use my work on radio," the author stated in a phone call.

In addition to writing novels, the Premium Tears author is popular for telling engaging short stories - most from his lived experiences - to his 31K fans on Facebook and 48.3K followers on Twitter.

#PulseYouthMtaani: Author Collins Sakwah Ongoma
#PulseYouthMtaani: Author Collins Sakwah Ongoma Pulse Live Kenya

The author highlighted one instance of unattributed use of his work, flagging Kiss FM presenter Jalang'o for casually saying that the story was "a thread from this guy".

"It is sad that even after Jalang'o read my thread story and coined his content from it, he still referred to me as 'A thread from this guy.' No acknowledgment, no nothing," Sakwah pointed out.

Screenshot of a tweet by Kenyan author Collins Sakwah Ongoma
Screenshot of a tweet by Kenyan author Collins Sakwah Ongoma Pulse Live Kenya

Agreeing with the author's observation, a follower identified as Mogaka replied: "They say radio relies on twitter to be relevant.. they lack content .. and to make it worse they don't give credit when its due."

Another follower, Brian Ochako added: "Yes. I listen to radio. All stories there were on Twitter."

Other followers advised Mr Ongoma to seek opportunities of working with the presenter.

"Simply be proud of your creativity and strive towards working with Jalas. Fighting him will only kill both your jokes and potential to rise," @Kanda_theGreat advised.

Screenshot of replies to a tweet by Kenyan author Collins Sakwah Ongoma
Screenshot of replies to a tweet by Kenyan author Collins Sakwah Ongoma Pulse Live Kenya

Pregnancy bombshell on radio

Jalango's banter on a recent morning show offended Kenyan musicians Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami after he disclosed details of their private lives on air.

Despite protest from both musicians over the matter, Jalang'o refused to apologise.

"To Nadia and Arrow Bwoy... if you think I was out of line then I will say it again… sorry I am not sorry," the presenter stated in a subsequent broadcast.

Miriam Mwende

