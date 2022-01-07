I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

In a tweet (now deleted), Nadia said that she opted to grieve in private. She also asked netizens to refrain from questioning her pregnancy.

“The answer is simple for as long as that Celebrity likes!! Nani mwingine akona Swali ???!!! I lost a child and grieved in private last year I didn’t make it anyone’s business!! Anyone in question of my pregnancy, Leave me the Fuck alone!!!!!,” said Nadia Mukami.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia made the revelation while responding to Terence Creative who had asked “How long should celebrities' hide their pregnancy?

On Thursday, Nadia revealed that her and her lover Arrow Bwoy “have an angel in heaven.”

“We have been through a lot. We have our own reasons as to why we keep our things to ourselves. We have our angel in heaven,” she said.

In a five-minute video uploaded on her Instagram, a disappointed Nadia Mukami said that what Jalang’o did was demeaning and disrespectful.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

"What you did was low, demeaning, and disrespectful, period. You invited us to your home and I was even sick, I did not want to go but Arrow Bwoy was like it will look bad if we are invited and we don’t show up, so let’s go.

"So, no matter the situation if you have invited me, that means that you trust me enough. I never knew you had kids, so imagine if I went and took a photo with your kids and posted it online? You have never posted them because it’s your private life and space and I respect that,” said Nadia Mukami in part.

The Maombi hit-maker went on to state that people have different reasons as to why they choose to keep certain aspects of their life private.

“You said what you said and you are not sorry about it. Arrow is the least problematic person and that's why I am with him. He is not romantic, that one I know, he has never had scandals or drama so if you see him responding to someone they have touched a live wire that was not supposed to be touched.

"Whatever you did was wrong to be honest, if it was a blogger or fan I would not even care but you invite us to your personal space so that you can open your mouth. Then the next thing is you are trying to justify it and say you are not sorry?” she questioned.

Ms Mukami added that, as a couple, they had been offended by Jalang’o's sentiments.

Singer Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy in #Raha [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Jalang’o said that he is not sorry about what he said about Arrow and Nadia Mukami on radio.

“I don’t know if he is mad at me or not, he has already called me a gossiper so even if I were to call him what would I say.