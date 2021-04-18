RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lulu Hassan’s message to Hubby, Rashid Abdalla as he turns a year older

It's my best friend's birthday- Lulu

Lulu Hassan with Hubby Rashid Abdalla

Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan took to social media to wish husband, fellow anchor, Rashid Abdalla a happy birthday.

In her message, Lulu gushed over her best friend’s birthday saying that he was her ride or die.

“Its my best friend's birthday, my co-anchor's birthday, my support system's birthday, the father of my kids birthday❤❤my ride or die ❤❤❤Jibambe @rashidyabdalla👗@illyafrank_official," read Lulu’s message.

