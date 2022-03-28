Lupita turned into viral meme after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars [Video]

Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the Oscars host made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After the video went viral, one other hollywood star, Kenya’s Lupita Nyong’o was also trending on Twitter next to Chris Rock and Will Smith.

Pulse Ghana

Lupita, who had a front-row seat to the academy awards, as well as the much talked about slap, has now become the face of many peoples’ reactions to the video.

The Black Panther actress was sitting right behind Will Smith and as a result, her reaction to the unfolding drama was captured on camera.

She exhibited all signs of someone witnessing an unexpected brawl and her facial cues were quite relatable to how many people would have responded to witnessing the incident first-hand.

In Kenya, the social media platform showed that though Will Smith was the number 1 trending topic and Lupita was also trending with over 122,000 tweets.

In the viral video, where Smith is warning Chris to refrain from talking about his wife, Lupita could be seen mouth wide open as she watched in disbelief.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her face went from laughing at Chris Rock’s jokes to a gasp. Picture yourself witnessing something very unexpected and mentally asking yourself “Oh My God! Is this really happening for real”.

Many memes have been generated from the incident, some saying Lupita’s reaction embodies what everyone else watching the academy awards experienced.

Meanwhile, Will Smith won the award for best actor for his role in King Richard.

While accepting his award, Smith also made a tearful apology related to the events that had transpired earlier when he slapped Chris Rock.

Holding back his tears, Smith said, "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me."