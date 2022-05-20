Check out the modern house Mash Mwana is building for his mother [Video]

On Thursday, Mwana shared short clip capturing the modern house he is building for his mother in the village.

“From ngori to glory making my mam happy she is the best, this is the best gift to her I love you mam ❤️❤️❤️💯,” Mash Mwana captioned his video.

Reactions on Mash Mwana's post

yycomedian “You have just increased your mother’s enemies👏👏👏…tangu huyu mama ajengewe nyumba…..am So happy for you man”

quincygitahi “That smile there is the root of every blessing that comes your way”

chris001ke “Blessing Pon Blessing”

officialfrankrobinson “Congratulations bro🔥🔥 leading by example🙌”

Mash Mwana lost his father back in 2021 due to Covid-19 complications.

“The first time niliskia about Ugonjwa ya Corona nilifikiria tu ni ugonjwa tu ya kawaida. But right now my father is longer here. My father has just died today because of the Coronavirus,” Mwana wrote.

King Kaka buys his mother a house

On May 6, 2022 Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka unveiled the house he has built for his mother as a show of appreciation.

King Kaka penned a heartfelt message to his mother and shared a photo of them together online.

He recalled how his family was once locked out of their house over Sh500 monthly rent.

"One day I came home from school and Kanjo had placed a very big padlock coz we couldn’t afford to pay Sh500 rent, I promised my mom that in the future I’ll buy her a house.