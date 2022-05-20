RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out the modern house Mash Mwana is building for his mother [Video]

Dennis Milimo

From ngori to glory making my mother happy she is the best - Mash Mwana

Mash Mwana shares video of modern house he is building for his Mother
Mash Mwana shares video of modern house he is building for his Mother

Gospel singer Mash Mwana has joined the growing list of musicians who have invested their hard earned cash in ensuring that their parents own a decent place to call home.

On Thursday, Mwana shared short clip capturing the modern house he is building for his mother in the village.

“From ngori to glory making my mam happy she is the best, this is the best gift to her I love you mam ❤️❤️❤️💯,” Mash Mwana captioned his video.

yycomedian “You have just increased your mother’s enemies👏👏👏…tangu huyu mama ajengewe nyumba…..am So happy for you man”

nanaowiti👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

adigodigo “Mamas love”

nimrodnick “Big Flexxa🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 @mash_mwana

quincygitahi “That smile there is the root of every blessing that comes your way”

chris001ke “Blessing Pon Blessing”

officialfrankrobinson “Congratulations bro🔥🔥 leading by example🙌”

Mash Mwana lost his father back in 2021 due to Covid-19 complications.

“The first time niliskia about Ugonjwa ya Corona nilifikiria tu ni ugonjwa tu ya kawaida. But right now my father is longer here. My father has just died today because of the Coronavirus,” Mwana wrote.

Mash Mwana shares video of modern house he is building for his Mother
Mash Mwana shares video of modern house he is building for his Mother

On May 6, 2022 Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka unveiled the house he has built for his mother as a show of appreciation.

King Kaka penned a heartfelt message to his mother and shared a photo of them together online.

He recalled how his family was once locked out of their house over Sh500 monthly rent.

The house King Kaka bought for his mother
The house King Kaka bought for his mother

"One day I came home from school and Kanjo had placed a very big padlock coz we couldn’t afford to pay Sh500 rent, I promised my mom that in the future I’ll buy her a house.

"Fast forward 4 days ago we just prayed in the living room of this house that I built for her. The sounds of testimony and I am happy that she has a place she can call home. Thank you mom for putting on a brave face over the years even when I knew things were not okay. Asante and be blessed. To all the believers, it’s possible! And God is love," he posted.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

