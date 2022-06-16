RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

Dennis Milimo

Kabi nimeona comment ya main, leo nikama utaambiwa ukule kwenye ulikua umeshikana kiuno - a fan posted

Are you the jealous type of person when in a relationship? Well, Milly WaJesus is, and it was evident through her recent reactions.

On Wednesday, Kabi WaJesus put up a photo posing with socialite and lawyer Corazon Kwamboka while holding her by the waist and his wife was right there in the comment section questioning their posture.

“Big things loading Corazon Kwamboka,” Kabi captioned his photo with Corazon.

However, Milly joined the conversation with a quick question that left a section of her fans in stitches.

“Kwani zinaload kwa kiuno?” Milly questioned.

Ms Kwamboka hit back with, “Itabidi umeozea”.

A section on their followers and fans argued that the three were just teasing each other – explaining that Milly might have been the one behind the camera.

However, the picture in question found its way to Twitter and the reactions on that platform were quite something.

Many accused the couple (Milly and Kabi) of seeking relevance by playing mind games on their fans.

Others cautioned that the photo and the questionable posture should not be taken seriously as just the other day Corazon Kwamboka’s baby daddy Frankie Just Gym it was spotted with Milly in a similar pose.

_iam_soph.ie Kiasikiasi usikie corazon wajesus😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

turk_voices Umeshika sana Buana .... Frank is watching

preciouzbaibe Kabi umesahau Frank ni mtu wagym atakunyanyua juu Kama juara ya kupima njugu karanga😂😂😂

miss_kineene Milly umeona hii ama niwache mshene😂😂😂😂

philiskahuya Aiiih kabi surely 😂

linnettessy U look good together ❤️❤️

agryoffi Milly kuja uone 😂😂

milka.gichuki Umeamua revenge 😂

vee_madollar Huyo ni bibi ya frankie umekamatiaa hivyo😍😍😍😂😂

janet_williams0 Kidogo kidogo utajipata kwa #Edgarobare headlines😂

_iam_soph.ie kabi si umegrab hiyo waist😂😂🤭🔥

wangui_wangari 😂😂 leo naona mtu akilala kwa that new seat you got

sweeterkiss Kabi nimeona comment ya main😂😂nanikama leo utaambiwa ukakule kwenye ulikua umeshikana kiuno 😂😂😂

_law_____ uyu mnakaa poa 😂😂 do something jesus

miriam_kamsoo Kabi umeshika hiyo kiuno Sana nawe😂😂😂😂😂😂

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

