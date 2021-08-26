Monogamy is a foreign concept to me - Sauti Sol's Bien opens up

In a recent sitdown with Biko Zulu, Bien said that it is hard for one person to give the rest of their life to another.

“I'm still trying to understand the concept of monogamy, it is such a foreign concept to me. How you would expect somebody to give their lives to you for the rest of your life together. Now don't get me wrong, for some people it works for some people it doesn't.

“For me as an artist and for other musicians or just people who have startups...you know like a startup is the same thing as art in the sense that the bearer of the vision is someone who is obsessed with their work and people who have an obsession with their work have a very difficult time making time for anything else but their work,” he said.

Bien explained that Chiki Kuruka is different from anybody else he has ever dated in the sense that she is woke, driven, thoughtful, beautiful and an amazing woman.

“But nothing prepared me to be with my wife, nothing could prepare me for her, I’m still trying to figure out the manual,” he added.

The Sauti Sol lead vocalist also disclosed the role his father played in his preparation for marriage.

“He was one of the guys who was really pressuring me to get married because he just felt like of all his kids I was the last and it wasn't in my plans,” the singer said.

“When my father wanted to get married, he spoke to my grandpa and asked him how do you know you're ready to get married and my grandfather was like you take a huge karai or bucket and you fill it with money and when the bucket is full of money get married. That bucket is never gonna fill up with money, you're always gonna stuff it with money and you're never gonna be ready so just do it,” Bien explained.

Private Wedding

Bien and Chiki's wedding was held in private in Lavington where no phones were allowed to keep guests from leaking them.

Speaking to Massawe Japanni in a past interview, the singer explained that most of his followers and fans will not be able to connect or understand how important his wedding day was to him and his partner and that's why he opted not to share photos.

“Hizo picha sijaziweka wazi kwa sababu, Harusi yangu first of all haikuwa harusi ya Kawaida. Nilienda kwa AG, na after kwenda kwa AG nilifanya tu lunch ndogo nikainvite tu marafiki zangu wa karibu tukala lunch. Hiyo vibe ambayo ilikuwa hapo ile siku, ilikuwa the happiest day of my life, sijapata kufeel hiyo kitu siku nyingine, pahali pengine popote. Na nikipiga picha niwekee mtandaoni, mtu ambaye anaangalia hiyo picha haelewi circumstances, haelewi contexts ya kwa nini watu wamevaa vile wamevaa. Haelewi mbona hii harusi haina Bibi harusi mwenye amevaa nguo sijui inakaa aje. Haelewi mbona Bien hajavaa suti" said Bien Aime Baraza.