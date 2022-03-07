Navy Kenzo's Nahreel breaks silence on claims of cheating on his wife Aika

Tanzanian musician and music producer Nahreel of the famous duo Navy Kenzo has broken his silence on allegations of cheating on his wife Aika and even siring a child out of wedlock.
In a statement issued on Monday, Nahreel sought to clarify that the claims are unfounded and its high time netizens respect his marriage.
Nahreel’s statement comes at time, a number of gossip pages in Tanzania were peddling the rumour that he has been cheating on his wife.
“Habari za mimi kuwa na mtoto waa nje ni za Uongo, Naomba humeshimu familia yangu,” Nahreel warned.
The renowned music producer further stated that he only has two kids – Gold and Jamaica.
“Kutokana na habari zinazosambaa kwenye blog mbali mbali na watu mbali mbali maarufu pia wamekuwa wakipost bila kuwa na ushahidi wowote, hizi habari sio za kweli. Nina watoto wawili @gold_navykenzo na @jamaika_navykenzo . Na nimezaa na mwanamke mmoja @aikanavykenzo Kuweni makini mnapotoa habari Familia yetu haiendekezi Umbeya ila hii imevuka mipaka,” Nahreel said.
Navy Kenzo is made up of Aika and Nahreel who work together as a group but also back at home it’s a family. They are known for their hit song ‘Kamatia chini’ and Katika featuring Diamond Platnumz.
Ventured into New Business
In October 2019, Navy Kenzo have ventured into a whole new business that has been earning them millions. The two who have made a successful career in music, launched a company specialized in making baby products under their parent company “the Industry”.
The company is into making Baby wipes, baby oil, cotton buds, baby diapers, baby body wash and baby soap, and already the first production is out.
“Gold baby products. Namshukuru Mungu Kwa kuliwezesha hili . Napenda kuwatambulishia Kampuni Ya gold baby products chini ya #TheIndustry yenye bidhaa quality za watoto. Bidhaa tayari zipo kwenye supermarkets, pharmacies na maduka karibu na wewe. Jumla wasiliana nasi kupitia number 0783469067. Ahsante kwa kuwa mteja wetu bora” reads an update from Aika.
The baby products company was named after their first born son “Gold Mkono”. Gold seems to be a very lucky kid, as he was able to get an endorsement deal just a month after being born. He (Gold) was named as the ambassador for Kids City Shopping mall.
