Navy Kenzo's Nahreel breaks silence on claims of cheating on his wife Aika

In a statement issued on Monday, Nahreel sought to clarify that the claims are unfounded and its high time netizens respect his marriage.

Nahreel’s statement comes at time, a number of gossip pages in Tanzania were peddling the rumour that he has been cheating on his wife.

“Habari za mimi kuwa na mtoto waa nje ni za Uongo, Naomba humeshimu familia yangu,” Nahreel warned.

Navy Kenzo - Aika and Nahreel Pulse Live Kenya

The renowned music producer further stated that he only has two kids – Gold and Jamaica.

“Kutokana na habari zinazosambaa kwenye blog mbali mbali na watu mbali mbali maarufu pia wamekuwa wakipost bila kuwa na ushahidi wowote, hizi habari sio za kweli. Nina watoto wawili @gold_navykenzo na @jamaika_navykenzo . Na nimezaa na mwanamke mmoja @aikanavykenzo Kuweni makini mnapotoa habari Familia yetu haiendekezi Umbeya ila hii imevuka mipaka,” Nahreel said.

Navy Kenzo is made up of Aika and Nahreel who work together as a group but also back at home it’s a family. They are known for their hit song ‘Kamatia chini’ and Katika featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Navy Kenzo - Aika and Nahreel Pulse Live Kenya

Ventured into New Business

In October 2019, Navy Kenzo have ventured into a whole new business that has been earning them millions. The two who have made a successful career in music, launched a company specialized in making baby products under their parent company “the Industry”.

The company is into making Baby wipes, baby oil, cotton buds, baby diapers, baby body wash and baby soap, and already the first production is out.

“Gold baby products. Namshukuru Mungu Kwa kuliwezesha hili . Napenda kuwatambulishia Kampuni Ya gold baby products chini ya #TheIndustry yenye bidhaa quality za watoto. Bidhaa tayari zipo kwenye supermarkets, pharmacies na maduka karibu na wewe. Jumla wasiliana nasi kupitia number 0783469067. Ahsante kwa kuwa mteja wetu bora” reads an update from Aika.