Nicola surrenders to police for assaulting Eric Omondi's ex Chantal Grazioli

On Monday, Nicola was spotted making his way to Thindigwa Police post in Kiambu County. However, details on whether Nicola will spend the night at the police station or was allowed to go home are still scanty.

Nicola presented himself to the police a day after his girlfriend Chantal revealed that she was assaulted severally.

Nicola surrenders to the police over assaulting Eric Omondi's ex Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

“This is to bring to the public limelight that Nicola Traldi came drunk, agitated and broke into my house Friday 17th morning since I had refused to let him in as I didn't want any confrontations with him while drunk. He assaulted me really badly and pushed me down the stairs as you saw from the video that was posted by Eric Omondi," Chantal wrote.

She confessed that she has been assaulted severally by Nicola, but was afraid to bring the matter to the public.

“The photos posted as well are from previous assaults, it being not the 1st, the 2nd, the 3rd and unaccountable times that Nicola has assaulted and threatened me. On numerous occasions he has asked me to shun away from the media which I did due to fear of being humiliated and assaulted.

"I was afraid to come out but on Friday being the worst, I reached out to my mum to no avail, in the meantime my neighbors, security and caretaker came to my rescue," she added.

Chantal also confirmed that she reached out to Eric Omondi for help before reporting the incident to the police. Adding that Nicola took her phone, car keys, house keys and sim card.

“I reached out to Eric who was able to come through and assisted me from there henceforth and also came out to the public on my behalf. We followed all the protocols that were required from us by the police and hospital ( both private and public) but until now Nicola has not been arrested and he took my sim card, my phone, car keys and my house keys. While he was assaulting me, he threatened me that he would come back and do it again and there was nothing I would do because he knows the big people," Chantal narrated.