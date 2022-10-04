Nigerian superstar Michael Adebayo Olayinka "Ruger" has arrived in Kenya ahead of his show at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County in the coming weekend.
Ruger arrives in Kenya ahead of Meru concert [Photos & Video]
'Girlfriend' singer Ruger landed at the JKIA on Tuesday ahead of his mega concert at Kinoru Stadium
Ruger was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) early on Tuesday morning and treated to a VIP motorcade by his host, the good people from Johnie Walker.
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Ruger will perform at Kinoru Stadium on October 8, 2022 for the Walker Town show in Meru County that will also feature local artists Nviiri the Storyteller, Bensoul, Femi One, DJ Tibz, DJ Lisney, DJ Grauchi and DJ Protégé.
